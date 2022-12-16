Who's Playing

Southern @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Southern 4-6; Youngstown State 7-4

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will take on the Southern Jaguars at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Beeghly Physical Education Center.

It was close but no cigar for the Penguins as they fell 81-79 to the Ohio Bobcats on Sunday. That makes it the first time this season Youngstown State has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, a victory for Southern just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 79-59 defeat to the Xavier Musketeers. Southern was surely aware of their 22.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Brion Whitley (17 points) was the top scorer for Southern.

Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Odds

The Penguins are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.