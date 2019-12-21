Youngstown State vs. West Virginia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 25 West Virginia @ Youngstown State

Current Records: West Virginia 9-1; Youngstown State 7-5

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the #25 West Virginia Mountaineers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Covelli Centre. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Youngstown State didn't have too much trouble with the Binghamton Bearcats on Wednesday as they won 73-55.

Meanwhile, everything went West Virginia's way against the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday as they made off with an 83-57 win. F Derek Culver and F Oscar Tshiebwe were among the main playmakers for the Mountaineers as the former posted a double-double on 16 points and 16 boards and the latter posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards. Culver's performance made up for a slower game against the Austin Peay Governors last week.

The Penguins are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Youngstown State took a serious blow against the Mountaineers when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 106-72. Maybe the Penguins will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Covelli Centre -- Youngstown, Ohio

Covelli Centre -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.23

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Penguins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.