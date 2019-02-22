Zion Williamson injury: Duke freshman to miss Blue Devils' game at Syracuse on Saturday, report says

When No. 1 Duke travels to Syracuse, New York on Saturday seeking to avenge its overtime loss to the Orange a month ago, it will do so without the services of star freshman Zion Williamson, according to Stadium

Williamson will reportedly miss the game as he continues to nurse to health his right knee, which he sprained Wednesday in the first minute of Duke's tilt against No. 8 North Carolina when he blew out his shoe. He did not return to the game Wednesday, and subsequent testing revealed the extent of the injury was a Grade 1 sprain.

Duke remains hopeful it will get Williamson back sooner than later -- it listed him officially as day-to-day on Thursday upon receiving results of testing -- but it's clear there's no rush to get him back. In avoiding a catastrophic knee injury, Duke will likely take its time to ease him back, especially with the NCAA Tournament now looming in coming weeks. Even with an absence the size of Williamson, Duke is best taking the long-view here with an eye on making a postseason run at the championship.

Williamson is averaging 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 2.2 steals for 23-3 Duke on the season.