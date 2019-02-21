Zion Williamson injury: Duke star reportedly has $8 million loss of value insurance policy

Duke freshman Zion Williamson has a loss of value insurance policy that he could collect if he were to fall past the No. 16 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, according to The Action Network's Darren Rovell.

The policy, according to the report, is worth $8 million. It was issued and written by ISI (International Specialty Insurance), and paid for by Duke -- all allowable within NCAA's rulebook.

According to the NCAA, loss of value insurance is insurance that "protects a student-athlete's future contract value from decreasing below a predetermined amount due to a significant injury or illness suffered during the policy's designated coverage period. It is typically purchased for the year leading up to the athlete's draft eligibility. It requires medical underwriting, and may include exclusions for specific pre-existing injuries or illnesses."

The report is particularly timely considering Williamson, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, sustained a knee injury Wednesday in Duke's 88-72 loss to North Carolina. The injury took place as he attempted a spin move at the top of the key and blew out his shoe. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski couldn't elaborate on specifics Wednesday night, only that it's a mild knee sprain that they plan to approach with caution.

"It's a mild knee sprain," Krzyzewski said. "The knee is stable. We don't know how long he'll be out."

More information is expected to be available at some point on Thursday. At this time, there's no timetable for his return. Duke plays Syracuse on Saturday.