Zion Williamson injury: Five-star Duke commit injures hand in McDonald's All-American Game
Williamson, the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2018, left the game after apparently hurting his thumb in the second half
Highly touted Duke commit Zion Williamson has become an internet sensation over the past couple years because of his highlight-reel dunks and freaky athleticism, which has earned him a spot among the top three prospects in the 2018 class.
Williamson flashed some of that brilliance Wednesday night in the McDonald's All-American game with some spectacular slams alongside future Blue Devils teammates Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett and Tre Jones, but Williamson's night was cut short when he suffered what appeared to be a gruesome thumb injury as he drove past North Carolina signee Nassir Little late in the second half.
Williamson left the game after the injury with 6:05 remaining in the second half and was taken to the locker room for further examination. He did not return to the floor.
ESPN reported after the game that Williamson would see a personal orthopedist on Thursday.
-
UNC-bound Little wins McDonald's MVP
Little took home the award over a trio of Duke standouts who performed well in the All-American...
-
Podcast: Mack at Louisville, Final Four
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball -- including Pitt's...
-
Auburn president, AD support Pearl
Pearl appears to be off the hot seat after earlier this season it was unclear if he would...
-
Duke's Bagley declares for NBA Draft
Bagley was the ACC Player of the Year who led Duke to an Elite Eight appearance as a fresh...
-
KU wants player's mom at Final Four
Azubuike's mom is a native of Nigeria seeking to watch her son play for the first time
-
Michigan bank pokes fun at Sister Jean
A local bank is talking smack to Sister Jean