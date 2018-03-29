Zion Williamson injury: Five-star Duke commit injures hand in McDonald's All-American Game

Williamson, the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2018, left the game after apparently hurting his thumb in the second half

Highly touted Duke commit Zion Williamson has become an internet sensation over the past couple years because of his highlight-reel dunks and freaky athleticism, which has earned him a spot among the top three prospects in the 2018 class.

Williamson flashed some of that brilliance Wednesday night in the McDonald's All-American game with some spectacular slams alongside future Blue Devils teammates Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett and Tre Jones, but Williamson's night was cut short when he suffered what appeared to be a gruesome thumb injury as he drove past North Carolina signee Nassir Little late in the second half.

Williamson left the game after the injury with 6:05 remaining in the second half and was taken to the locker room for further examination. He did not return to the floor.

ESPN reported after the game that Williamson would see a personal orthopedist on Thursday.

