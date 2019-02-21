Zion Williamson injury: Latest on Duke freshman’s knee sprain from first minute of game vs. UNC
Williamson blew out his shoe and left with the injury early in the first half
Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson injured his knee early in Wednesday night's game between the top-ranked Blue Devils and the eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. After Williamson blew out his shoe 30 seconds into the first half he left the game and did not return.
After the game, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski called it a "mild knee sprain," but couldn't offer any specifics. He did say, however, that the knee is stable. He's expected to undergo further testing, and results should come in on Thursday.
Williamson immediately clutched his right knee after blowing through his shoe on the play. He hobbled off the court moments later after an official timeout, shoe in hand, and went straight to the locker room. He did not return to the game and was shortly thereafter ruled out for the night.
On the ensuing possession, North Carolina scored to take the first lead of the game and never trailed. The Tar Heels won 88-72. It's their first win at Duke's house since 2016.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Duke loses to No. 8 UNC
No. 1 Duke lost to No. 8 North Carolina and awaits word on Zion Williamson's injury
-
Obama among stars at UNC-Duke
The Tar Heels-Blue Devils game was an unprecedented draw
-
Zion blows out shoe in first minute
Williamson's shoe completely exploded on the first offensive possession for Duke
-
Stuffed animal costs Georgia vs. MSU
Someone in Georgia is definitely keeping a low profile
-
UK's Travis out at least two weeks
Travis has been UK's most dominant inside presence all season
-
Zion says he gained huge weight in HS
Williamson is listed at a stout 6-7, 285 pounds on Duke's online roster