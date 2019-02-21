Zion Williamson injury: Nike stock down after Duke star blows out shoe, suffers injury in loss to UNC

Nike's stock on Thursday morning was trending downward after Duke star Zion Williamson blew out his Nike PG 2.5 shoe in the opening minute of the Blue Devils' 88-72 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday.

At around 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nike stock was trading at 83.93 dollars per share, down nearly 1.1 percent on the day. It was trading at 84.86 when the market closed on Wednesday, only hours before Williamson blew out his shoe and suffered a right knee sprain.

Nike issued a statement late Wednesday night in response to Williamson's injury:

"We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery. The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue."

Williamson is out indefinitely with what Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said was believed to be a mild right knee sprain, which happened as a result of his shoe giving way. More information is expected to be coming out Thursday after an MRI.

Williamson is averaging 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game for the top-ranked Blue Devils, who fell 88-72 Wednesday night. He played only 34 seconds before his shoe blew against the Tar Heels, and did not return to the court.