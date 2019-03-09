Zion Williamson injury update: Duke freshman to miss UNC game with right knee sprain
Williamson will miss his fifth consecutive game recovering from a knee injury
Duke freshman Zion Williamson will miss the No. 4 Blue Devils' regular season finale on Saturday against No. 3 North Carolina as he continues to nurse back to health the knee he injured in the first matchup between the two in-state rivals.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski listed Williamson as doubtful on Friday ahead of the game, but remains optimistic about his prospects of returning soon -- likely for the ACC Tournament.
"He had his first really good workout, but not contact. He'll have no contact [Friday]. I would say he's doubtful for [Saturday], but we'll see," Krzyzewski said. "The way he's going, he won't be doubtful for the tournament."
Williamson injured himself in the first minute of the first matchup between UNC and Duke when he made a move toward the basket, blew out his shoe, and tweaked his knee. Initially, Duke listed him as day-to-day. Saturday will mark his fifth consecutive missed game since that Feb. 20 injury, not including the game he was injured and played less than one minute in.
Williamson is averaging 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for No. 4 Duke (26-4, 14-3 ACC) this season. With him in the starting lineup at full health, Duke has lost only twice all season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Clemson vs. Syracuse
It's the ACC regular-season finale for Cuse and Clemson
-
Top 25 And 1: What's at stake Saturday
Michigan and Michigan State meet for a share of the Big Ten title
-
Duke vs. North Carolina odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. UNC showdown 10,000 tim...
-
How to watch: Arizona vs. Arizona State
A preview and prediction of what to expect Saturday when the two in-state schools from the...
-
How to watch: Kentucky vs. Florida
The 'Cats and Gators face off Saturday with major SEC regular season and postseason implications...
-
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan
Michigan dropped a big game to MSU at home just two weeks ago