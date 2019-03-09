Zion Williamson injury update: Duke freshman to miss UNC game with right knee sprain

Duke freshman Zion Williamson will miss the No. 4 Blue Devils' regular season finale on Saturday against No. 3 North Carolina as he continues to nurse back to health the knee he injured in the first matchup between the two in-state rivals.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski listed Williamson as doubtful on Friday ahead of the game, but remains optimistic about his prospects of returning soon -- likely for the ACC Tournament.

"He had his first really good workout, but not contact. He'll have no contact [Friday]. I would say he's doubtful for [Saturday], but we'll see," Krzyzewski said. "The way he's going, he won't be doubtful for the tournament."

Williamson injured himself in the first minute of the first matchup between UNC and Duke when he made a move toward the basket, blew out his shoe, and tweaked his knee. Initially, Duke listed him as day-to-day. Saturday will mark his fifth consecutive missed game since that Feb. 20 injury, not including the game he was injured and played less than one minute in.

Williamson is averaging 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for No. 4 Duke (26-4, 14-3 ACC) this season. With him in the starting lineup at full health, Duke has lost only twice all season.