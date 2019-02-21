Zion Williamson injury update: Duke says freshman star is 'day to day' with Grade 1 knee sprain

Duke star freshman Zion Williamson is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis and has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right knee sprain, the school announced Thursday evening.

That means Williamson's status for Duke's road game Saturday night at Syracuse is undetermined.

Williamson left 34 seconds into No. 1 Duke's 88-72 home loss to No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday night, hurting his knee as a result of blowing through his shoe while making a pivot move.

Williamson, the established favorite for National Player of the Year, is averaging 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks. His 68.3 field goal percentage is second-best in the country to Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke (68.8). Williamson has also been the wire-to-wire leader in CBS Sports' Freshman of the Year rankings as well.

Duke is 23-3 and tied atop the ACC standings with Virginia and North Carolina; all three teams are 11-2 entering the weekend.

The Blue Devils still comfortably sit as a No. 1 seed in Jerry Palm's latest bracketology forecast.