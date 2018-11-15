Zion Williamson is Duke's best player right now but here's why R.J. Barrett is more ready for NBA

It's just about impossible to argue against Duke as the best college basketball team in country right now. The more compelling argument: Who is Duke's best player? Is it Zion Williamson, the athletic marvel who just wants to dunk on everyone? Or is it R.J. Barrett, the No. 1 recruit in the country who plays an impressively polished brand of basketball?

Both players are making strong cases early. Williamson already has enough highlights for an NBA mixtape and is good for a viral highlight a night. Against Eastern Michigan, he nearly launched himself into orbit on an insane dunk off an alley-oop. Barrett, meanwhile, is still a highlight-reel player, but he just looks good with a basketball. He's tied with Williamson for the team lead at 25.3 points per game and he has 4.7 assists and rebounds per game.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about Duke's 84-46 massacre of Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night, and they talk about who's better between the two. While Bell favors Williamson in college, he sees Barrett as a better pro player. They also peer into the alternate future of if Williamson had chosen football with the emergence of a report that an LSU coach offered him a football scholarship a few years ago.

