Zion Williamson's commitment to Duke has the Celtics' Kyrie Irving pumped up

Duke fans let out a collective shriek of excitement on Saturday night when Zion Williamson, the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, picked the Blue Devils over Clemson, Kentucky and a handful of other finalists.

It turns out Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who played for Duke, was among those cheering the decision.

"Another one," Irving said cheerfully on Sunday discussing Williamson's commitment. "It's just awesome to hear that when Zion was speaking, he spoke on the Duke brotherhood. It's a strong bond we all have, and we're connected for life."

With Williamson in the fold for Duke, the Blue Devils now boast commitments from the top 3 players in the 2018 recruiting class, and all four of the 2018 commitments are currently ranked within the top 10. That's enough top-end pieces to be the best Duke recruiting class ever, but even Irving admits it's up to his old coach to put it all together on the hardwood.

"I'm just super happy for coach and the entire coaching staff over there at Duke," he said. "It's all up to (Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski) to develop those guys."

With R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish, Tre Jones and Williamson, Duke's 2018 class is ranked No. 1 in the country. And barring a last minute stunner, things will likely stay that way, likely giving Coach K his third consecutive No. 1 class according to the 247Sports composite.