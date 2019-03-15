Zion Williamson's emphatic return is good for Duke and great for college basketball in the sport's biggest month

Williamson returned with a bang against Syracuse

Zion Williamson returned on Thursday, and he did so with a bang. Williamson scored 29 points -- including a thunderous dunk -- and hauled in 14 more rebounds to lead Duke to an 84-72 win over Syracuse in the ACC Tournament as the Blue Devils gear up for March Madness with an absolutely stacked team.

Williamson, who missed five games after injuring his knee in Duke's first meeting with North Carolina, is ready to make a run before he enters the NBA. Duke is among the favorites in the big dance so long as Williamson is playing, and any game he's in is must-see TV -- especially if you're a fan of a lottery team.

On Friday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about Williamson's return. They concur that Williamson's return is not only good for Duke, but also college basketball as a whole, since games just mean more if the best players are in them. The two diverge upon evaluating Williamson, however, as Kanell agrees with the consensus that Williamson is worthy of a No. 1 overall pick, but Bell maintains that R.J. Barrett is the player who will make the most waves in the NBA.

