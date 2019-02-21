Zion Williamson's injury in Duke vs. North Carolina raises questions about amateurism, his future and more

Duke vs. North Carolina had an absolutely insane amount of hype around it, with most of that hype stemming from one name: Zion Williamson. The consensus No. 1 draft pick has dazzled all season, and his game has been nothing short of mesmerizing. Between the dunks, the shooting and the blocked shots, it's no wonder stars turned out en masse to see Williamson in college basketball's biggest rivalry.

Those who turned out got to see Williamson for all of 36 seconds, however, before Williamson blew through his sneakers -- injuring his knee in the process -- and had to miss the rest of the game, which turned into an 88-72 laugher for North Carolina.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell take a look at Williamson's injury and give their initial thoughts. They then get into the nitty-gritty of the host of issues about it. One of the key ones, of course, is the status of these players as amateurs. Kanell and Bell refocus on Williamson and his future in college basketball, before getting into just what in the world happened that caused Williamson's shoe to give out.

