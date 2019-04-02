Zion Williamson's marketability has his endorsement and draft future looking bright

For professional athletes, contracts with a teams are only part of the earnings equation. Endorsements also make them a lot of money, and no league is more conducive to players marketing themselves than the NBA. With Nike's and Adidas' relationships with athletes -- not to mention Puma trying to claw its way back into the game -- there's no shortage of opportunities, even for young players.

Much like Zion Williamson is a can't-miss prospect on the court and will very likely be selected No. 1 overall in the upcoming NBA draft, he's also a can't-miss prospective client for shoe companies. Williamson's ties to Duke, which collaborates closely with Nike, makes them a favorite but Puma locked up a few young stars last year. There's no better year to make a push than this one.

"You can't miss on Zion," Raja Bell said on Tuesday's "Off the Bench." "You can't be the guy who had a chance to sign him -- whether you're a shoe company or a general manager -- and elect not to."

Bell and Danny Kanell added that Williamson has "all of the marketability boxes checked," but wonder if Williamson will be a superstar in the NBA. However, that can't be the deciding factor for companies if they decide to withhold offers. Bell thinks a shoe deal could put up to $100 million in Williamson's pocket.

