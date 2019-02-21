Zion Williamson's shoes: What the Duke star was wearing when he injured his knee and what else he's worn this season

Zion Williamson's injury has opened the door to a pair of important discourses. First: Should amateur athletes be more fairly compensated given how much money they bring into a university and the enormous financial risk they're taking as they step onto the floor? Second: What are those? As in, what exactly were the shoes Williamson busted through on Wednesday night.

Williamson's shoes -- a pair of Nike PG 2.5 -- have received an ungodly amount of attention after his widely viewed fall, and people have been curious about what he was wearing, and whether or not those are his normal sneakers.

The answer, quite simply, is that Williamson hasn't had a "regular" pair of shoes he's favored throughout the season. He's been going through a pretty heavy rotation that include various Nike signature shoes, and Wednesday was not the first time he wore the PG 2.5.

One other thing: Williamson plays an incredibly energetic brand of basketball, so him making a pair of shoes explode isn't quite the same thing as a pair just coming apart at the Y. Williamson is no stranger to low-tops, and this was likely just an unusual accident.

Here's a look at which shoes Williamson has worn throughout the season.

Early season -- Kyrie 4

Williamson played against Ryerson in the preseason wearing the Kyrie 4, and he carried that into the season opener -- his breakout game -- against Kentucky. The Kyrie 5 wouldn't be released until late in 2018, so it was only fitting that Williamson would wear the Duke alum's most recent signature.

These are lowtops that would generally run in the $120 range, although that price has taken a hit and now hovers around $90 since the 5's hit.

Late November -- Kyrie 5

Against Indiana, Williamson moved onto the Kyrie 5, the next Irving signature. Williamson has worn these several times this season, including in Duke's game against Gonzaga. These shoes don't present much difference in terms of "tech," although there does seem to be a bit more ankle support between the heel and the tongue.

These shoes are bit on the pricier side, running between $130-$150 depending on style.

Duke vs. Virginia -- LeBron 16

These shoes are some of the priciest Williamson has worn that don't pair with a smartphone. The 16's eschew the traditional high-top look that LeBrons have, and instead utilize a knit material that's weaved for extra support. The result is an almost kevlar-like look. Williamson wore these against Virginia in February, when he went 18-5-5 with LeBron in attendance.

The LeBron 16's are definitely in the upper echelon of Nike signatures, selling for $185.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech -- Nike Adapt BB

Nike's basketball shoe piece de resistance, the Nike Adapt, uses an app on your phone to tie itself. It's Nike's first self-lacing shoe, and it has the price point to prove it. Williamson has worn these once this season.

Whatever you may think of the necessity of the innovation, it is already sold out. The shoes are going for exorbitant prices, and they initially sold for around $350.

Duke vs. Virginia, Duke vs. North Carolina -- PG 2.5

Then, of course, there are the PG 2.5's -- the shoe Williamson blew to smithereens. These shoes aren't cheap, but they are affordable. Generally priced in the low 100-dollar range, the PG 2.5 is a pretty no-frill low-top. Williamson has worn them a few times this year, most notably against Virginia in January and against North Carolina on Wednesday night. He also wore them against Clemson.

Williamson didn't really wear Nikes until college, but Duke has a massive deal with the swoosh. Since joining Duke, he's worn numerous styles, including more "low-tech" signatures like the PG and Kyrie lines. Nike gave a statement after the injury, saying it was an isolated incident.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said that it was just a knee sprain for Williamson, although this injury has people questioning his future with Duke. Needless to say, his future with Nike is also in question.