Zlatan's NCAA bracket prediction has Duke's Zion Williamson winning March Madness

Nobody ever said Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimović has a future as a Bracketologist. After seeing his 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions, though, he might just be a genius.

The Dan Patrick Show reached out to Ibrahimović this week to join their official bracket challenge, and rather than a full page submission of scribbles and picks -- No. 13 over No. 4 upsets, No. 12 over No. 5s, the usual office pool stuff -- he instead submitted a bracket with one word on it. In all capital letters is four letters under national championship that reads "ZION."

We asked Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) to join our bracket challenge. This is the bracket he sent back to us. pic.twitter.com/cjPSy7qGb7 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 20, 2019

Ibrahimović is definitely the guy you want entering your office's bracket pool. He might get the Zion pick right -- Duke is the most-picked team to win it all in the CBS Sports Bracket Games by a wide margin -- but he forgot, you know, the rest of the bracket. He didn't even pick Zion to win along the way -- he just penciled the 6-7 forward to go straight from the first round to being crowned a champion.

It's a bold strategy to say the least, but for an exuberant personality like him, the whole thing is so extremely on brand you can do nothing but sit back and respect it.