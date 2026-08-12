Last Game
Thu, Mar 19 |
@ 1 Michigan Wolverines (37-3)
- KeyBank Center
-
1:41
Michigan Cruises Past Howard, Advances To Second Round
-
0:11
READY FROM THE JUMP: Michigan alley-oops for two off opening tip vs. Howard
-
1:59
NCAAM First Four Preview: No. 16 UMBC vs No. 16 Howard
-
1:10
NCAAM MEAC Championship Highlights: NC Central vs Howard
2025 Stats
|STATS
|MPG
|PPG
|FG%
|RPG
|APG
|Regular Season
|9
|1.8
|43.8
|1.9
|0.4
|Post Season
|1
|0.0
|—
|0.0
|0.0
Top Ed Holland III News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-6, 210 lbs
|Birthplace: Philadelphia, PA
|Class: Senior