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Howard • #23 • G

Ed Holland III

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Last Game

Thu, Mar 19 |
@ 1 Michigan Wolverines (37-3)
  • KeyBank Center
80
Final
101
Game Recap

MEAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
HOW
 11-3 24-11
MORGAN
 10-4 14-16
NORFLK
 8-6 15-17
NCCU
 8-6 14-18
SCST
 7-7 10-22
UMES
 5-9 9-23
COPPST
 5-9 7-24
DELST
 2-12 8-23
Full Standings
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    1:41

    Michigan Cruises Past Howard, Advances To Second Round

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    0:11

    READY FROM THE JUMP: Michigan alley-oops for two off opening tip vs. Howard

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    1:59

    NCAAM First Four Preview: No. 16 UMBC vs No. 16 Howard

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    1:10

    NCAAM MEAC Championship Highlights: NC Central vs Howard

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2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 9 1.8 43.8 1.9 0.4
Post Season 1 0.0 0.0 0.0

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-6, 210 lbs
Birthplace: Philadelphia, PA
Class: Senior