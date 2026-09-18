Skip to Main Content
player headshot

Ubong-Abasi Etim

  • SELOU
  • #6
  • C

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-9, 235 lbs
Birthplace: Richmond, CA
Class: Senior

Last Game

Mon, Mar 2 |
ESP+
@ New Orleans Privateers (15-18)
  • Lakefront Arena
82
Final
78
Game Recap

2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 7.4 1.2 51.5 1.5 0.2

Top Ubong-Abasi Etim News

Southland Standings

Team Conf Overall
SFA
 20-2 28-6
MCNSE
 19-3 28-6
TEXPA
 14-8 19-14
TXAMCC
 13-9 18-15
NORL
 12-10 15-18
NICHST
 12-10 14-19
HOUBP
 8-14 12-20
NWST
 8-14 10-22
UIW
 7-15 12-19
LAMAR
 7-15 12-19
TAMC
 6-16 11-21
SELOU
 6-16 9-22
Full Standings