site: media | arena: collegebasketball | pageType: players |
section: | slug: | sport: collegebasketball | route: player_profile_home |
6-keys: media/spln/collegebasketball/reg/free/playerprofiles
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Player Bio
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HT/WT: 6-9, 235 lbs
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Birthplace: Richmond, CA
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Class: Senior
2025 Stats
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STATS
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MPG
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PPG
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FG%
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RPG
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APG
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Regular Season
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7.4
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1.2
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51.5
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1.5
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0.2
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