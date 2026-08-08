0:53 Notable Big Ten Coaches on the Hot Seat



0:52 NBA Draft 2nd Round Gems: Nick Boyd



9:25 Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?



1:02 Brad Crawford's 2026 CFP Projection: Notre Dame Bounces Back, Gets 1st Round Bye In CFP



1:58 Breaking News: Wisconsin SG John Blackwell Transferring to Duke



1:57 Transfer Portal Daily Update: J.P. Estrella to Michigan, Aiden Sherrell Enters and More



1:52 High Point Wins 1st NCAAT Game In Program History



0:27 ONE OF A KIND: High Point's 3-point specialist scores first two-pointer OF THE YEAR for the win over Wisconsin



1:26 12 vs. 5 Matchups In The First Round Of The NCAA Tournament: No. 12 High Point vs. No. 5 Wisconsin



12:50 NCAA Tournament First Round Upset Alert Index



1:54 Upset Alert Index: Wisconsin Badgers



1:49 Nick Boyd: Badgering The Competition From Day One



0:48 Most Underrated Tournament Teams: Wisconsin



41:12 NCAAM Tournament Regions Break Down



1:26 West Region Picks: No. 12 High Point vs. No. 5 Wisconsin



0:59 Mackenzie Brooks sees four Cinderellas in NCAA Tournament: Big Ten will be ballin'!



1:35 Lendenborg's Game-Winner Sends Michigan To Big Ten Final



0:41 'MAJOR ONIONS!' Bill Raftery says it best on Michigan's game-winning shot



0:14 'Prayer is answered': Nick Boyd tosses up shot in traffic to clinch Wisconsin win over No. 15 Purdue

