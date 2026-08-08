Last Game
Thu, Mar 19 |
TBS
vs 12 High Point Panthers (31-5)
- Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
Big Ten Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|19-1
|37-3
|15-5
|28-7
|15-5
|27-8
|15-5
|28-9
|14-6
|24-11
|13-7
|30-9
|13-7
|24-12
|12-8
|21-13
|10-10
|24-13
|9-11
|18-14
|8-12
|15-18
|7-13
|18-14
|7-13
|16-17
|6-14
|14-20
|5-15
|15-19
|5-15
|12-20
|4-16
|12-21
|3-17
|12-20
-
0:53
Notable Big Ten Coaches on the Hot Seat
-
0:52
NBA Draft 2nd Round Gems: Nick Boyd
-
9:25
Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?
-
1:02
Brad Crawford's 2026 CFP Projection: Notre Dame Bounces Back, Gets 1st Round Bye In CFP
-
1:58
Breaking News: Wisconsin SG John Blackwell Transferring to Duke
-
1:57
Transfer Portal Daily Update: J.P. Estrella to Michigan, Aiden Sherrell Enters and More
-
1:52
High Point Wins 1st NCAAT Game In Program History
-
0:27
ONE OF A KIND: High Point's 3-point specialist scores first two-pointer OF THE YEAR for the win over Wisconsin
-
1:26
12 vs. 5 Matchups In The First Round Of The NCAA Tournament: No. 12 High Point vs. No. 5 Wisconsin
-
12:50
NCAA Tournament First Round Upset Alert Index
-
1:54
Upset Alert Index: Wisconsin Badgers
-
1:49
Nick Boyd: Badgering The Competition From Day One
-
0:48
Most Underrated Tournament Teams: Wisconsin
-
41:12
NCAAM Tournament Regions Break Down
-
1:26
West Region Picks: No. 12 High Point vs. No. 5 Wisconsin
-
0:59
Mackenzie Brooks sees four Cinderellas in NCAA Tournament: Big Ten will be ballin'!
-
1:35
Lendenborg's Game-Winner Sends Michigan To Big Ten Final
-
0:41
'MAJOR ONIONS!' Bill Raftery says it best on Michigan's game-winning shot
-
0:14
'Prayer is answered': Nick Boyd tosses up shot in traffic to clinch Wisconsin win over No. 15 Purdue
-
1:57
NCAAM Preview: Wisconsin at No. 16 Purdue
2025 Stats
|STATS
|MPG
|PPG
|FG%
|RPG
|APG
|Regular Season
|20.2
|4.9
|43.1
|4.4
|0.9
|Post Season
|26
|2.0
|20.0
|7.0
|1.0
Top Aleksas Bieliauskas News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-10, 235 lbs
|Birthplace: Kaunas, Lithuania
|Class: Freshman