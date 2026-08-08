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Wisconsin • #32 • F

Aleksas Bieliauskas

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Last Game

Thu, Mar 19 |
TBS
vs 12 High Point Panthers (31-5)
  • Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
83
Final
82
Game Recap

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICH
 19-1 37-3
NEB
 15-5 28-7
MICHST
 15-5 27-8
ILL
 15-5 28-9
WISC
 14-6 24-11
PURDUE
 13-7 30-9
UCLA
 13-7 24-12
OHIOST
 12-8 21-13
IOWA
 10-10 24-13
IND
 9-11 18-14
MINN
 8-12 15-18
USC
 7-13 18-14
WASH
 7-13 16-17
RUT
 6-14 14-20
NWEST
 5-15 15-19
OREG
 5-15 12-20
MD
 4-16 12-21
PSU
 3-17 12-20
Full Standings
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2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 20.2 4.9 43.1 4.4 0.9
Post Season 26 2.0 20.0 7.0 1.0

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-10, 235 lbs
Birthplace: Kaunas, Lithuania
Class: Freshman