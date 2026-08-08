1:24 Virginia Names Beau Pribula Starting QB



3:16 Virginia's Thijs De Ridder talks decision to return, excitement of this year's roster



1:33 What Boozer and Peterson Camps Are Feeling Before the Draft



0:50 Can Ben James Win in His Professional Debut?



2:40 Virginia coach Chris Pollard on UVA earning a spot in the Hattiesburg Regional



1:22 Virginia coach Aaron Roussell on what he has learned in his first week



5:43 Sights and sounds from Virginia practice 3/23/2026



4:36 Virginia guard Dallin Hall reflects on season after loss to Vols



2:32 Virginia's Thijs De Ridder after loss to Vols, discusses future



9:48 NCAA Tournament Second Round Recap: No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 3 Virginia



0:30 Get that (!#&#) OUTTA HERE! Tennessee's Nate Ament is the new Sultan of Swat



3:37 Virginia prepares for a physical match up against Tennessee in second round of NCAA tournament



2:12 Virginia basketball unfiltered: The 'Hoos take over the Wahoos247 microphones



3:38 Virginia guard Sam Lewis talks ahead of playing a "physical" Tennessee team



2:45 Midwest Region Preview & Picks: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Virginia



3:00 Virginia makes second half adjustments in win over Wright State in first round of NCAA Tournament



2:04 'Just a big time player:' Virginia players discuss Jacari White's impact on the game



6:53 NCAA First Round Recap: No. 14 Wright State vs No. 3 Virginia



4:19 Virginia guard Jacari White talks 26 point performance in NCAA First Round

