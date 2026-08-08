Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot
Virginia • #17 • C

Johann Grunloh

player headshot

Last Game

Sun, Mar 22 |
TNT
vs 6 Tennessee Volunteers (25-12)
  • Xfinity Mobile Arena
79
Final
72
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 17-1 35-3
UVA
 15-3 30-6
MIAMI
 13-5 26-9
UNC
 12-6 24-9
CLEM
 12-6 24-11
LVILLE
 11-7 24-11
NCST
 10-8 20-14
FSU
 10-8 18-15
CAL
 9-9 22-12
STNFRD
 9-9 20-13
VATECH
 8-10 19-13
SMU
 8-10 20-14
WAKE
 7-11 18-17
CUSE
 6-12 15-17
PITT
 5-13 13-20
ND
 4-14 13-18
BC
 4-14 11-20
GATECH
 2-16 11-20
Full Standings
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Virginia Names Beau Pribula Starting QB

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    Virginia's Thijs De Ridder talks decision to return, excitement of this year's roster

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    What Boozer and Peterson Camps Are Feeling Before the Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Can Ben James Win in His Professional Debut?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    Virginia coach Chris Pollard on UVA earning a spot in the Hattiesburg Regional

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Virginia coach Aaron Roussell on what he has learned in his first week

  • Image thumbnail
    5:43

    Sights and sounds from Virginia practice 3/23/2026

  • Image thumbnail
    4:36

    Virginia guard Dallin Hall reflects on season after loss to Vols

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    Virginia's Thijs De Ridder after loss to Vols, discusses future

  • Image thumbnail
    9:48

    NCAA Tournament Second Round Recap: No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 3 Virginia

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Get that (!#&#) OUTTA HERE! Tennessee's Nate Ament is the new Sultan of Swat

  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Virginia prepares for a physical match up against Tennessee in second round of NCAA tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Virginia basketball unfiltered: The 'Hoos take over the Wahoos247 microphones

  • Image thumbnail
    3:38

    Virginia guard Sam Lewis talks ahead of playing a "physical" Tennessee team

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    Midwest Region Preview & Picks: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Virginia

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    Virginia makes second half adjustments in win over Wright State in first round of NCAA Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    'Just a big time player:' Virginia players discuss Jacari White's impact on the game

  • Image thumbnail
    6:53

    NCAA First Round Recap: No. 14 Wright State vs No. 3 Virginia

  • Image thumbnail
    4:19

    Virginia guard Jacari White talks 26 point performance in NCAA First Round

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Virginia Holds Off Wright State, Gets 1st NCAAT Win Since 2019

See All NCAAB Videos

2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 21 7.1 53.3 5.2 0.6
Post Season 20 5.0 50.0 6.0 0.0

Top Johann Grunloh News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 7-0, 238 lbs
Birthplace: Loningen, Germany
Class: Freshman