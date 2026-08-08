Last Game
Sun, Mar 22 |
TNT
vs 6 Tennessee Volunteers (25-12)
- Xfinity Mobile Arena
ACC Standings
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1:24
Virginia Names Beau Pribula Starting QB
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3:16
Virginia's Thijs De Ridder talks decision to return, excitement of this year's roster
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1:33
What Boozer and Peterson Camps Are Feeling Before the Draft
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0:50
Can Ben James Win in His Professional Debut?
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2:40
Virginia coach Chris Pollard on UVA earning a spot in the Hattiesburg Regional
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1:22
Virginia coach Aaron Roussell on what he has learned in his first week
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5:43
Sights and sounds from Virginia practice 3/23/2026
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4:36
Virginia guard Dallin Hall reflects on season after loss to Vols
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2:32
Virginia's Thijs De Ridder after loss to Vols, discusses future
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9:48
NCAA Tournament Second Round Recap: No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 3 Virginia
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0:30
Get that (!#&#) OUTTA HERE! Tennessee's Nate Ament is the new Sultan of Swat
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3:37
Virginia prepares for a physical match up against Tennessee in second round of NCAA tournament
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2:12
Virginia basketball unfiltered: The 'Hoos take over the Wahoos247 microphones
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3:38
Virginia guard Sam Lewis talks ahead of playing a "physical" Tennessee team
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2:45
Midwest Region Preview & Picks: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Virginia
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3:00
Virginia makes second half adjustments in win over Wright State in first round of NCAA Tournament
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2:04
'Just a big time player:' Virginia players discuss Jacari White's impact on the game
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6:53
NCAA First Round Recap: No. 14 Wright State vs No. 3 Virginia
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4:19
Virginia guard Jacari White talks 26 point performance in NCAA First Round
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1:43
Virginia Holds Off Wright State, Gets 1st NCAAT Win Since 2019
2025 Stats
|STATS
|MPG
|PPG
|FG%
|RPG
|APG
|Regular Season
|21
|7.1
|53.3
|5.2
|0.6
|Post Season
|20
|5.0
|50.0
|6.0
|0.0
Top Johann Grunloh News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 7-0, 238 lbs
|Birthplace: Loningen, Germany
|Class: Freshman