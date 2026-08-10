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Louisville • #12 • F

Mouhamed Camara

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Last Game

Sat, Mar 21 |
@ 3 Michigan St. Spartans (27-8)
  • KeyBank Center
69
Final
77
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 17-1 35-3
UVA
 15-3 30-6
MIAMI
 13-5 26-9
UNC
 12-6 24-9
CLEM
 12-6 24-11
LVILLE
 11-7 24-11
NCST
 10-8 20-14
FSU
 10-8 18-15
CAL
 9-9 22-12
STNFRD
 9-9 20-13
VATECH
 8-10 19-13
SMU
 8-10 20-14
WAKE
 7-11 18-17
CUSE
 6-12 15-17
PITT
 5-13 13-20
ND
 4-14 13-18
BC
 4-14 11-20
GATECH
 2-16 11-20
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-8, 225 lbs
Birthplace: Dakar, Senegal
Class: Freshman