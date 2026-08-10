1:57 Pat Kelsey Breaks Down Flory Bidunga's Game



1:17 Pat Kelsey Breaks Down Jackson Shelstad's Game



1:38 Pat Kelsey on Using Summer Exhibitions to Prepare for the Season



2:11 Pat Kelsey on What Needs to Change in College Basketball



1:09 Pat Kelsey on Building a Roster With Proven Winners



1:25 Pat Kelsey on Building a Roster in the New Era of College Basketball



3:37 Practice Clips: Louisville basketball preps for Bahamas trip



1:18 Season Expectations For Ole Miss



0:58 Louisville guards Taj Roberts, Imari Berry detail value of leadership



1:24 NBA Draft Grades: Nets Select Mikel Brown Jr. No. 6 Overall



1:59 NBA Mock Draft: Round 2 Best Available



1:31 Draft Board Riser: PG Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)



0:45 Hawks Select Mikel Brown Jr. in 2026 Mock Draft



8:55 Post NBA Draft Combine Big Board Breakdown



1:59 Could Jazz Make a Move for AJ Dybantsa?



1:08 2026 NBA Draft: Best Fit for Louisville's Mikel Brown



1:02 Who Tops Finkelstein's 2026 NBA Draft Big Board?



0:51 Louisville Adds No. 1 Player In Portal, Flory Bidunga From Kansas



5:18 Kansas Transfer Flory Bidunga Commits To Louisville

