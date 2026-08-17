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Boston U. • #21 • G

Donte Tisinger Jr.

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Last Game

Wed, Mar 11 |
@ Lehigh Mountain Hawks (18-17)
  • Stabler Arena
60
Final
74
Game Recap

Patriot Standings

Team Conf Overall
NAVY
 17-1 26-8
COLG
 11-7 18-15
LEHIGH
 11-7 18-17
BU
 10-8 17-17
AMER
 9-9 16-16
LOYMD
 8-10 12-20
LAFAY
 8-10 11-21
BUCK
 6-12 10-23
ARMY
 5-13 11-21
HOLY
 5-13 11-22
Full Standings
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    0:39

    PEAK MARCH! BU beats buzzer with 30-footer to shock top seed Navy in Patriot League

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2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 20.2 6.4 48.9 2.0 1.8

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-3, 190 lbs
Birthplace: Johnstown, PA
Class: Freshman