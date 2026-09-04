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Tory James Jr.

  • CSBAK
  • #40
  • G

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-1, 175 lbs
Birthplace: The Woodlands, TX
Class: Freshman

Last Game

Sat, Mar 7 |
ESP+
@ Cal Poly Mustangs (14-19)
  • Robert A. Mott Athletics Center
76
Final
108
Game Recap

2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 3.8 1.0 25.0 0.6 0.2

Top Tory James Jr. News

Big West Standings

Team Conf Overall
UCIRV
 15-5 23-12
HAWAII
 14-6 24-9
CALSD
 12-8 23-11
CSN
 12-8 20-14
CSFULL
 12-8 18-16
UCDAV
 11-9 19-14
UCSB
 11-9 18-14
CPOLY
 10-10 14-19
LNGBCH
 6-14 10-22
UCRIV
 5-15 10-22
CSBAK
 2-18 8-24
Full Standings