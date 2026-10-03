There are more than 50 Saturday matchups on the Week 5 college football schedule, and they're all opportunities to claim the best sportsbook promos at some of the top betting apps. The latest Week 5 college football odds list No. 5 Ohio State as 14.5-point favorites on the road against No. 14 Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET. Later in the day, No. 4 Miami (FL) is a 14.5-point favorite on the road over Clemson in an ACC matchup that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Then in the Big 12, No. 12 Texas Tech is favored by 13.5 on the road against Deion Sanders and Colorado. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

However, you can use any of the Week 5 college football lines to earn nearly $3,000 in sign-up bonuses, and the action continues late. In another Big 12 matchup that kicks off at 11 p.m. ET, Arizona is favored by 7 at home over Cincinnati. Bet on Week 5 college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 5 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 5 college football schedule features nearly 60 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by nearly $3,000 for college football betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on college football.

Week 5 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 5 college football odds, schedule

Saturday, Oct. 3

Navy at Air Force (-3.5, 46.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 3 Notre Dame at North Carolina (+21, 47.5), 12 p.m. ET

Syracuse at UConn (+6.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State (+6, 60.5), 12 p.m. ET

UCF at No. 20 Houston (-12.5, 51.5), 12 p.m. ET

West Virginia at Iowa State (-3, 52.5), 12 p.m. ET

Middle Tennessee at Kansas (-18.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

Boston College at No. 21 SMU (-21, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Stanford at Wake Forest (-13.5, 53.5), 12 p.m. ET

Michigan at Minnesota (+5.5, 43.5), 12 p.m. ET

Michigan State at Wisconsin (-10.5, 43.5), 12:30 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia (-24.5, 50.5), 12:45 p.m. ET

Western Michigan at Buffalo (+13.5, 46.5), 1 p.m. ET

Toledo at Ball State (+19.5, 51.5), 2 p.m. ET

California at UNLV (-2.5, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Samford at UAB (-30.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee (-7, 54.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri (+5.5, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Louisville at NC State (+5.5, 58.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Virginia at Florida State (+2.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa (+14, 45.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Memphis at Charlotte (+20.5, 54.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Wyoming at North Dakota State (-18.5, 45.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Old Dominion at Georgia State (-1.5, 50.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Akron at Central Michigan (-6.5, 46.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) (-13.5, 42.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at UMass (-6, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Ohio at Kent State (+3, 50.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Marshall at James Madison (-18.5, 55.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

Maryland at Nebraska (-14.5, 52.5), 4 p.m. ET

UTEP at New Mexico (-22.5, 48.5), 4 p.m. ET

No. 24 Kentucky at South Carolina (-2.5, 53.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Purdue at Illinois (-10, 61.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic (-44.5, 61.6), 6 p.m. ET

Oregon State at Colorado State (+6, 60.5), 6 p.m. ET

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-14, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

No. 10 BYU at TCU (+6.5, 48.5), 7 p.m. ET

UTSA at Rice (+11.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (+2.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

ULM at South Alabama (-14, 56.5), 7 p.m. ET

Army at Louisiana Tech (+2.5, 46.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 Texas Tech at Colorado (+13.5, 50.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Miami at Clemson (+16.5, 48.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Washington at No. 18 USC (-9.5, 57.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah State at No. 22 Boise State (-19.5, 51.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Temple at USF (-6, 49.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

McNeese at No. 11 LSU (-48.5, 61.5), 7:45 p.m. ET

No. 6 Indiana at Rutgers (+24.5, 56.5), 8 p.m. ET

Arkansas State at Louisiana (-6.5, 46.5), 8 p.m. ET

Fresno State at Washington State (-2.5, 46.5), 9:30 p.m. ET

Baylor at Arizona State (-4, 49.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Texas State at San Diego State (+4.5, 59.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Cincinnati at Arizona (-7, 55.5), 11 p.m. ET

San Jose State at Hawaii (-3, 51.5), 11:59 p.m. ET

Week 5 college football betting previews

Saturday, Oct. 3

North Carolina vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, Noon ET

The Fighting Irish have beaten Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State and Purdue by a combined 136 points over the first four games of the season and they're 3-1 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels are a more modest 2-1, but have had two weeks to prepare coming off a 28-20 loss to Clemson. Notre Dame is favored by 21 on the road and the over/under is 47.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 Alabama, Noon ET

Kamario Taylor put himself firmly into the Heisman Trophy conversation with a dominant performance in a win over a ranked opponent (Missouri) last week. Meanwhile, Keelon Russell and Alabama have scored at least 45 points in every game this season and the potential for fireworks here is high. Davis Wade Stadium will be electric, but Alabama is still favored by 5.5 on the road and the over/under is 59.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Air Force vs. Navy, Noon ET on CBS

The first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy Mathcup of the season pits Air Force at home against Navy and you can watch live on CBS or stream on Paramount+. Navy is 1-2 with tight losses on the road against FAU and UAB, while Air Force is 2-1 after a 36-33 win at Nevada last week. Both offenses have been able to create explosive plays in the running game, but the over/under is still 46.5. Air Force is favored by 3.5 points at home. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

No. 2 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m. ET

Georgia has won 40 of its last 41 games in Sanford Stadium and the Bulldogs won their first two SEC games against Arkansas and Oklahoma by 28 apiece. Now Vanderbilt comes to town coming off a 21-15 loss to Auburn on the road last week. The Commodores did cover as 9.5-point underdogs in that game and also covered as 3-point favorites in a miraculous win at home over NC State the week prior. However, Georgia is favored by 24.5 with the over/under at 51.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 14 Iowa vs. No. 5 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Hawkeyes are a perfect 4-0 after scoring a touchdown on the last play of the game to beat Michigan. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Smith put up 12 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Illinois to help Ohio State improve to 3-1. The Buckeyes are favored by 13.5 at Kinnick Stadium and the over/under is 45.5 points. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 25 Missouri vs. No. 8 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Gators followed up a 44-39 win at Auburn that turned a few heads with a truly eye-opening 52-28 destruction of Ole Miss at home last week. However, they'll have another tough road test against the Tigers, who will be hungry coming off a 31-24 loss to Mississippi State. Jadan Baugh already has 11 rushing touchdowns this season and slowing the Florida RB down will be priority No. 1 for Missouri. Florida is favored by 4.5 and the over/under is 56.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Clemson vs. No. 4 Miami (FL), 7:30 p.m. ET

We're a full month into the season and Miami QB Darian Mensah still has more touchdown passes (14) than incompletions (12). Meanwhile, Clemson has rebounded to win three in a row after an embarrassing 51-10 loss to LSU to open the season. The Hurricanes are favored by 17.5 points on the road and the over/under is 48.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

No. 18 USC vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Trojans are 4-1 coming off a 41-27 loss at home against Oregon and the Huskies suffered a 27-24 home loss of their own against Minnesota last week to drop to 3-1. Washington has won three in a row over its former Pac-12 rival and that includes a 26-24 win in Seattle after the two programs had joined the Big Ten. However, USC is favored by 9.5 at the Coliseum and the over/under is 57.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

Arizona vs. Cincinnati, 11 p.m. ET

Arizona QB Noah Fifita is one of only three active players in the FBS with more than 10,000 career passing yards and he's thrown for eight touchdown passes in wins over Northern Illinois and Washington State the last two weeks to improve to 3-1. However, Cincinnati is a perfect 4-0 with a dynamic rushing attack that is averaging 6.5 yards per carry for the season. The Wildcats are still favored by 7 points at home and the over/under is 54.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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