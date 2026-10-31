The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. There's a full college slate today, including Wisconsin vs. Iowa at 12 p.m. ET, Florida vs. Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET, No. 2 Ohio State vs. USC at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Mississippi State vs. Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

On Kalshi, Georgia trades at $0.795 per share to beat Florida, while the Gators trade at $0.205 per share. Iowa winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.505 per share, and Texas winning by more than 20.5 points trades at $0.505 per share.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Iowa is 5-2 and 2-2 in Big Ten play, and it is coming off a 13-10 loss at Minnesota after a 41-24 win at Washington. The Hawkeyes also lost 31-14 against Ohio State, beat Michigan 20-19 on the road and beat Northern Iowa 55-0. Quarterback H. Brown has completed 89 of 145 passes for 968 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions, running back K. Moulton has rushed for 541 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver T. Diaz has 29 catches for 386 yards.

Wisconsin is 5-2 and 3-1 in conference play, and it is coming off a 24-7 win against USC after a 17-7 loss at UCLA. The Badgers also beat Michigan State 31-3 and Penn State 24-20 on the road. Quarterback C. Joseph has completed 99 of 173 passes for 1,256 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions, and he has rushed for 365 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver T. Henry has 28 catches for 343 yards. Iowa to win is $0.56 per share on Kalshi.

On Kalshi, Iowa winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.505 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.455 per share for more than 37.5 and $0.545 per share for fewer than 37.5. Trade on Wisconsin vs. Iowa here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Florida vs. Georgia prediction

Georgia trades at $0.795 per share to win this neutral site game, even after a 27-24 loss to Auburn in its most recent game. The Bulldogs are 6-1 and 4-1 in SEC play, and they beat Alabama 20-17, Vanderbilt 38-14, Oklahoma 41-13 and Arkansas 45-17 before that. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has completed 117 of 158 passes for 1,570 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back D. Phillips Jr. has rushed for 348 yards, and wide receiver C. Dandridge has 17 catches for 310 yards.

Florida is 5-2 and 3-2 in SEC play, and it is coming off a 44-39 win at Auburn after a 52-28 win against Ole Miss. The Gators also lost 45-17 at Missouri and 38-19 against South Carolina, and they beat Texas 27-24. Quarterback A. Philo has completed 105 of 149 passes for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions, running back J. Baugh has rushed for 763 yards and 13 touchdowns, and wide receiver D. Wilson has 29 catches for 403 yards.

On Kalshi, Georgia trades at $0.80 per share to win and Florida trades at $0.21 per share. Georgia winning by more than 11.5 points trades at $0.505 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 56.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 56.5. Trade on Florida vs. Georgia here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Mississippi State vs. Texas prediction

Texas is 5-2 and 2-2 in SEC play, and it is coming off a 34-27 win against Ole Miss after back to back losses of 27-24 against Florida and 27-24 against Oklahoma. The Longhorns also beat Tennessee 20-17 on the road and Texas San Antonio 30-6. Quarterback A. Manning has completed 124 of 196 passes for 1,507 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions, running back R. Brown has rushed for 422 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver R. Wingo has 33 catches for 456 yards and four touchdowns.

Mississippi State is 4-3 and 2-3 in conference play, and it has lost four of its last five games, most recently 23-15 against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs also lost 31-0 at LSU and 56-23 against Alabama, and they beat Missouri 31-24 and South Carolina 41-34. Quarterback K. Taylor has completed 104 of 159 passes for 1,460 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back F. Bothwell has rushed for 514 yards, and wide receiver A. Evans III has 53 catches for 647 yards and five touchdowns.

On Kalshi, Texas winning by more than 20.5 points trades at $0.505 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 50.5. Trade on the college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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