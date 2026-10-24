The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's college football schedule features No. 18 LSU vs. Auburn at 12 p.m. ET, No. 11 Tennessee vs. South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 19 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

LSU is priced at $0.72 per share to beat Auburn, South Carolina is priced at $0.54 per share to beat Tennessee, and Texas is priced at $0.58 per share to beat Ole Miss. The LSU game's combined points are trading at $0.53 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.47 per share for fewer than 51.5, the Tennessee game's at $0.51 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 50.5, and the Ole Miss game's at $0.505 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 53.5.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

LSU vs. Auburn predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that No. 18 LSU is 5-2 and visits Auburn, which is 4-2, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers lost 35-34 in overtime at Kentucky on Oct. 10 and then beat Mississippi State 31-0 on Oct. 17, and quarterback Sam Leavitt has passed for 1,785 yards and 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Running back Dilin Jones has rushed for 566 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Jackson Harris has 456 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Auburn beat Georgia 27-24 on Oct. 17 after a 24-14 loss at Tennessee, and quarterback Byrum Brown has passed for 1,205 yards and eight touchdowns while leading the team with 459 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Keshaun Singleton has 367 receiving yards. Three of LSU's last five games finished with more than 51.5 combined points, at 56, 77 and 69, while only one of Auburn's last five did, at 83.

On Kalshi, LSU trades at $0.72 per share to win and Auburn trades at $0.29 per share. LSU winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.465 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on LSU vs. Auburn here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Tennessee vs. South Carolina predictions

No. 11 Tennessee is 6-1 and visits South Carolina, which is 3-3, at Williams-Brice Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Gamecocks are the side priced higher on Kalshi. Tennessee beat Alabama 26-10 on Oct. 17 and Auburn 24-14 on Oct. 3, and running back DeSean Bishop has rushed for 837 yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Faizon Brandon has passed for 697 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Mike Matthews has 481 receiving yards.

South Carolina beat Florida 38-19 on Oct. 10 after losing 35-34 in overtime to Kentucky, 49-18 at Alabama and 41-34 against Mississippi State. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has passed for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, and running back Matt Fuller has rushed for 485 yards. All five of South Carolina's last five games finished with more than 50.5 combined points, at 54, 75, 67, 69 and 57, while one of Tennessee's last five did, at 51.

On Kalshi, South Carolina trades at $0.54 per share to win and Tennessee trades at $0.46 per share. South Carolina winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 50.5. Trade on Tennessee vs. South Carolina here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Ole Miss vs. Texas predictions

No. 7 Ole Miss is 5-1 and visits No. 19 Texas, which is 4-2, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels beat Missouri 31-3 on Oct. 17 and Vanderbilt 52-17 on Oct. 10, and their lone loss was 52-28 at Florida. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has passed for 1,676 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Kewan Lacy has rushed for 352 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Deuce Alexander has 523 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Texas has lost two straight, 27-24 to Florida on Oct. 17 and 27-24 to Oklahoma on Oct. 10, after a 20-17 win at Tennessee. Quarterback Arch Manning has passed for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions, and wide receiver Ryan Wingo has 345 receiving yards. Three of Ole Miss's last five games finished with more than 53.5 combined points, at 56, 80 and 69, while none of Texas's last five did.

On Kalshi, Texas trades at $0.58 per share to win at home and Ole Miss trades at $0.42 per share. Texas winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.46 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 53.5. Trade on Ole Miss vs. Texas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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