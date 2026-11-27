The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. Rivalry Week ramps up today on Black Friday with a strong Friday college football slate starting at noon ET, and the Friday college football schedule features matchups such as No. 25 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Iowa (noon ET), No. 20 Florida vs. Florida State (3:30 p.m. ET) and No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. ET) for college football trading options. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Arch Manning has the Texas Longhorns rolling lately, with Texas on a five-game winning streak and moving to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings at 9-2 overall, 6-2 in the SEC. Texas A&M is 4-7 overall, 1-7 in the SEC, and has lost four straight games entering the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The Longhorns are trading at $0.80 per contract to win at prediction markets such as Kalshi, while Texas A&M to win is trading at $0.21 at prediction market apps. Texas is trading at $0.51 to win by more than 10.5 total points.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

Nebraska vs. Iowa: Iowa to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Florida vs. Florida State: Florida to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Texas vs. Texas A&M: More than 40.5 total points scored ($0.53 per share)

Nebraska vs. Iowa: Iowa to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.51 per share)

"This seems like Iowa's finest team in ages, with the nation's stingiest scoring defense (12.2 ppg) and a functional offense spearheaded by RB L.J. Phillips Jr., who has amassed 520 rush yards in the last three games," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Nebraska just pulled off an upset of Ohio State, but the Huskers' previous 31 meetings with teams ranked in the AP poll did not end well. (Iowa stands 13th). The Hawkeyes have taken down four Big Ten opponents in a row and have handled the last 14 visitors unranked by AP. As for the series? Ten of the last 11 wins have gone to the Hawkeyes."

Iowa to win by more than 3.5 total points is trading at $0.51 per contract at Kalshi, while the NO on that result is priced at $0.50. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Florida vs. Florida State: Florida to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.51 per share)

"It stands to reason in these SEC-ACC faceoffs that the members of the former conference would have weathered the tougher schedule," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Indeed, the Gators' schedule ranks fourth in FBS for difficulty, the Seminoles 34th. In the lesser league, the 'Noles rank 11th in offense, 13th in defense. They entered last Saturday's game without the top four RBs starting the season, all victims of an injury mini-epidemic, and the fill-in averaged three yards per carry. At least three will sit Friday, along with several teammates. FSU interim coach Rick Stockstill fills out the string. This being a nasty rivalry, the healthier Gators need not dig deep for incentive."

Florida to win by more than 6.5 points is trading at $0.51 per contract, while the NO on that result is priced at $0.50. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Texas vs. Texas A&M: More than 40.5 total points scored ($0.53 per share)

Texas' offense has played much better recently, while Texas A&M's defense continues to struggle in SEC play, creating the perfect formula for a more than trade on Friday. The Longhorns are averaging 33.2 points per game over their last five contests, led by Arch Manning's more consistent play. Six of the last seven Texas games have totaled more than 40.5 points, and five of the last seven Texas vs. Texas A&M games have totaled more than 40.5 points. The SportsLine Projection Model projects more than 40.5 total points in 57.6% of simulations.

More than 40.5 total points scored is trading at $0.53 per contract, while the less than is trading at $0.48. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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