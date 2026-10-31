The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Saturday's college football slate features No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 2 Ohio State vs. USC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and start trading with a solid bankroll. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the top, most-trusted brands in the industry.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified October 31, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Florida vs. Georgia predictions

No. 3 Georgia is 6-1 and 4-1 in the SEC, and it plays No. 17 Florida, which is 5-2 and 3-2, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs lost 27-24 to Auburn on Oct. 17 after wins of 20-17 at Alabama, 38-14 against Vanderbilt and 41-13 against Oklahoma. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has passed for 1,570 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Dwight Phillips Jr. has rushed for 348 yards, and wide receiver Craig Dandridge has 310 receiving yards.

Florida beat Texas 27-24 on Oct. 17 and South Carolina 38-19 on Oct. 10, and it lost 45-17 at Missouri on Oct. 3. Quarterback Aaron Philo has passed for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns, and running back Jadan Baugh leads the Gators with 763 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Only one of Georgia's last five games finished with more than 55.5 combined points, at 62, while four of Florida's last five did, at 83, 80, 62 and 57.

On Kalshi, Georgia trades at $0.80 per share to win and Florida trades at $0.20 per share. Georgia winning by more than 11.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.53 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.47 per share for fewer than 55.5. Trade on Florida vs. Georgia here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 bonus:

Ohio State vs. USC predictions

No. 2 Ohio State is 6-1 and 4-0 in the Big Ten, and it visits USC, which is 6-2 and 3-2, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes beat Indiana 19-15 on Oct. 17, Maryland 45-16 on Oct. 10 and Iowa 31-14 on Oct. 3. Quarterback Julian Sayin has passed for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has 52 catches for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns, and running back Bo Jackson has rushed for 516 yards and four touchdowns.

USC lost 24-7 at Wisconsin on Oct. 24 after a 31-23 win at Penn State on Oct. 10. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has passed for 2,302 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back King Miller has rushed for 602 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has 443 receiving yards. Three of Ohio State's last five games finished with more than 51.5 combined points, at 62, 61 and 61, and so did three of USC's last five, at 77, 68 and 54.

On Kalshi, Ohio State trades at $0.69 per share to win and USC trades at $0.31 per share. Ohio State winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on Ohio State vs. USC here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 bonus:

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