The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for Friday college football, which brings a pair of unbeaten-versus-contender matchups, with Pittsburgh visiting Lane Stadium to face Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. ET, and Penn State traveling to Ryan Field to face Northwestern at 8 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Virginia Tech is trading at $0.555 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Pittsburgh trades at $0.445 per share on the road. Penn State is trading at $0.565 per share on Kalshi to win on the road over Northwestern.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech predictions

Pittsburgh brings a perfect 4-0 record into Lane Stadium, while Virginia Tech is also unbeaten at 4-0 and 1-0 in ACC play, setting up a clash between two of the conference's undefeated teams five weeks into the season. Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel has completed 88 of 130 passes for 1,191 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception this season, while Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown for 865 yards and seven touchdowns across his first three starts. Virginia Tech is trading at $0.555 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Pittsburgh trades at $0.445 per share on the road. Trade on Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Penn State vs. Northwestern predictions

Penn State enters at 3-1 after a loss to Wisconsin, looking to right itself on the road against a Northwestern team that sits at 2-1 after wins over South Dakota State and Colorado sandwiched around a loss at Indiana. Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht has thrown for 483 yards and six touchdowns through his first three games, while Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles has thrown for 514 yards and four touchdowns without an interception through his first two games. Penn State is trading at $0.565 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, while Northwestern trades at $0.435 per share at home. Trade on Penn State vs. Northwestern here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.