The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Friday's slate includes the New York Knicks at the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET in the NBA and the Florida State Seminoles at the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7 p.m. ET in college football. New York is priced at $0.745 per share to beat Indiana, and Pittsburgh is priced at $0.605 per share to beat Florida State. Trade on the NBA and college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The Knicks and Pacers game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 219.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 219.5, and the Seminoles and Panthers game at $0.515 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.485 per share for fewer than 51.5. In addition to sports, you can also trade on politics on Kalshi, including who will be new Senate Majority Leader and Democratic Presidential nominee. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Knicks vs. Pacers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that New York is 6-5 and 2-2 on the road, and it has won four of its last five games, including 117-85 against Milwaukee, 109-97 at Cleveland and 135-105 against Chicago. Its most recent game was a 115-107 loss against Cleveland. Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks with 26.0 points per game, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 13.5 rebounds.

Indiana is 4-8 and 1-4 at home, and it has won two of its last five games, including 114-101 against Washington and 107-103 at Memphis. Pascal Siakam leads the Pacers with 22.7 points per game, and Andrew Nembhard averages 7.8 assists. Tyrese Haliburton, Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard are out, and T.J. McConnell and Aaron Nesmith are day to day. Two of New York's last five games finished with more than 219.5 combined points, at 222 and 240, and one of Indiana's did, at 247.

On Kalshi, New York trades at $0.745 per share to win on the road and Indiana trades at $0.255 per share. New York winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.535 per share, more than 8.5 points at $0.475 and more than 9.5 points at $0.45. The game's combined points are trading at $0.555 per share for more than 217.5, $0.495 for more than 219.5 and $0.455 for more than 221.5, and fewer than 219.5 trades at $0.505 per share. Trade on Knicks vs. Pacers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh predictions

Pittsburgh is 6-3 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-11 win against Georgia Tech after a 52-23 loss at Miami and a 27-21 loss at Boston College. Quarterback Mason Heintschel has completed 98 of 148 passes for 1,304 yards and 14 touchdowns with one interception, running back Damon Ferguson Jr. has rushed for 662 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Cataurus Hicks has 34 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns.

Florida State is 4-5 and 1-3 away from home, and it is coming off a 31-24 win at Boston College after a 36-24 loss against Clemson and a 43-35 loss at Miami. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has completed 142 of 240 passes for 2,146 yards and 14 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, running back Ousmane Kromah has rushed for 609 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Micahi Danzy has 30 catches for 487 yards and three touchdowns. Four of the Seminoles' last five games finished with more than 51.5 combined points, at 55, 60, 78 and 64, and two of Pittsburgh's did, at 75 and 68.

On Kalshi, Pittsburgh trades at $0.605 per share to win at home and Florida State trades at $0.395 per share. Pittsburgh winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.455 and more than 5.5 points at $0.435. The game's combined points are trading at $0.515 per share for more than 51.5, $0.485 for more than 52.5 and $0.465 for more than 53.5, and fewer than 51.5 trades at $0.485 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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