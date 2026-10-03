The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed bonus, not a variable amount like other offers. Saturday's college football schedule rolls on this evening with matchups like Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at 7 p.m. ET and USC vs. Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas A&M trades at $0.84 per share to beat Arkansas, which trades at $0.165 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and not leave it up to chance.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified October 3, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Miami vs. Clemson predictions

Clemson got off to a rocky start to the 2026 season with a blowout loss at LSU, but the Tigers are on a three-game winning streak entering Week 5. Extending that streak to four will be tough with the Miami Hurricanes coming to town. Miami, which made the College Football Playoff title game last year, are 4-0 this season and are viewed as both a national championship contender and the top team in the ACC. Clemson, which made the CFP in 2024, is trying to return to the CFP conversation, and a win over Miami could help accomplish that.

The Tigers win outright, or lose by fewer than 14.5 points, in 53% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Trade on the game here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M predictions

Arkansas visits Kyle Field for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff against Texas A&M, which beat the Razorbacks 45-42 in Fayetteville in their last meeting on Oct. 18, 2025. Arkansas enters 2-2 (0-1 SEC) after wins over North Alabama and Tulsa sandwiched around road losses to Utah and Georgia. Texas A&M enters 2-2 (0-2 SEC) this season. Texas A&M is trading at $0.84 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Arkansas trades at $0.165 per share. Trade on the game here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus.

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.