The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed bonus, not a variable amount like other offers. Target Saturday college football games like Tennessee vs. Auburn and Texas A&M vs. Arkansas. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Mississippi State trades at $0.33 per share to win at home. Tennessee trades at $0.71 per share to beat Auburn at Neyland Stadium, who trades at $0.30 per share. Texas A&M trades at $0.84 per share to beat Arkansas, who trades at $0.165 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and not leave it up to chance.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified October 3, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Alabama vs. Mississippi predictions

Alabama and Mississippi State meet at noon ET at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, with both teams unbeaten and 2-0 in SEC play this season. Alabama enters 4-0 after wins over East Carolina, Kentucky, Florida State and South Carolina, with quarterback Keelon Russell completing 78 of 110 passes for 1,129 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Mississippi State is also 4-0 after beating ULM, Minnesota, South Carolina and Missouri, with quarterback Kamario Taylor completing 83 of 120 passes for 1,192 yards and 14 touchdowns against two interceptions. Alabama is trading at $0.675 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, while Mississippi State trades at $0.33 per share. Trade on the game here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Auburn vs. Tennessee

Auburn travels to Neyland Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Tennessee, the first meeting between these two programs since Auburn won 30-17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium back in November 2020. Auburn enters at 3-1 (1-1 SEC) after a loss to Florida, while Tennessee is 3-1 (0-1 SEC) after falling to Texas 20-17, with quarterback Faizon Brandon completing 58 of 93 passes for 697 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. Tennessee is trading at $0.725 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Auburn trades at $0.285 per share. Trade on the game here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Arkansas visits Kyle Field for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff against Texas A&M, which beat the Razorbacks 45-42 in Fayetteville in their last meeting on Oct. 18, 2025. Arkansas enters 2-2 (0-1 SEC) after wins over North Alabama and Tulsa sandwiched around road losses to Utah and Georgia. Texas A&M enters 2-2 (0-2 SEC) this season. Texas A&M is trading at $0.84 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Arkansas trades at $0.165 per share. Trade on the game here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus.

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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