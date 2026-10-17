The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. It's perfect for Saturday college football, when No. 6 Alabama visits No. 14 Tennessee, No. 13 Missouri visits No. 9 Ole Miss, and No. 15 Kentucky visits Oklahoma. Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is out with an injury. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Alabama vs. Tennessee predictions

Alabama's offense is the headline. The Crimson Tide are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, and they average 44.2 points per game after scoring at least 45 in each of their first five games. Their only loss was 20-17 against Georgia on Oct. 10, when they scored 17. Quarterback Keelon Russell has passed for 256, 188, 320, 365, 285 and 185 yards, and Alabama has beaten Kentucky 45-17 and Mississippi State 56-23 on the road.

Tennessee is 5-1 and 2-1 in the SEC, and it beat Auburn 24-14 and Arkansas 24-17 in its last two games while allowing 15.5 points per game. The Volunteers' only defeat was 20-17 against Texas on Sept. 26. On Kalshi, Alabama trades at $0.75 per share to win at Tennessee, and the Volunteers trade at $0.25 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 50.5, and five of Alabama's six games finished above that mark. Trade on Alabama vs. Tennessee here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

Missouri vs. Ole Miss predictions

No. 13 Missouri is 5-1 and 2-1 in the SEC after a 27-6 win against Texas A&M on Oct. 10, a game in which its leading rusher gained 222 yards. That runner also gained 211 in a 45-17 win against then No. 8 Florida. The Tigers have scored 215 points, an average of 35.8, and allowed 106, and their only loss was 31-24 at then No. 24 Mississippi State. Ole Miss is $0.62 per share to win.

No. 9 Ole Miss is 4-1 and 2-1 in the SEC after a 52-17 win at Vanderbilt on Oct. 10, and the Rebels have scored 194 points, an average of 38.8, with 41 in each of their first two games. Their quarterback passed for 363 yards in a 32-24 win against then No. 7 LSU, though Ole Miss lost 52-28 at Florida on Sept. 26 and has allowed 140 points, an average of 28.0. Kalshi's combined points for this game are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 58.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 58.5, and three of Missouri's six games and three of Ole Miss's five finished above that mark. Trade on Missouri vs. Ole Miss here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma predictions

No. 15 Kentucky is 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, and it has won its last two games by one point each in overtime, 35-34 at South Carolina and 35-34 against LSU on Oct. 10. The Wildcats' only loss was 45-17 against Alabama, and they have scored at least 31 points in five of six games while allowing 28.0 points per game. Oklahoma is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC after a 27-24 win against Texas on a neutral field on Oct. 10, and it has allowed 17.6 points per game.

Oklahoma lost 17-10 at Michigan and 41-13 at Georgia, and it has scored 23.0 points per game. Kalshi's combined points for this game are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 43.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 43.5. All six Kentucky games have finished above 43.5 combined points, while three of Oklahoma's five have. Trade on Kentucky vs. Oklahoma here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.