The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades for Saturday's college football slate. College football games today continue with Georgia vs. Alabama and USC vs. Penn State. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll.

USC vs. Penn State predictions

USC visits Penn State for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC at Beaver Stadium. USC is 5-1 and 2-1 in the Big Ten, ranked 19th, after a 25-21 win over Washington last Saturday. The Trojans beat San Jose State 42-26, Fresno State 39-0, Louisiana 49-30 and Rutgers 42-35 on the road, and their lone loss was 41-27 to Oregon. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has passed for 286, 349, 261, 277, 326 and 245 yards in the six games. Penn State is 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big Ten, with wins of 45-0 over Marshall, 27-9 at Temple and 55-13 over Buffalo and losses of 24-20 to Wisconsin and 34-13 at Northwestern last Friday. Quarterback Rocco Becht has passed for 271, 268, 212, 114 and 243 yards. Penn State won the last meeting 33-30 in overtime in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, 2024. On Kalshi, USC trades at $0.485 per share to win and Penn State trades at $0.525 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.475 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.525 per share for fewer than 55.5. Trade on USC vs. Penn State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

Georgia vs. Alabama predictions

The biggest game of the day kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET when No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 2 Georgia. Both teams are a perfect 5-0 to open the campaign, setting up a critical early-season SEC showdown. Alabama cruised to a 56-23 win at then-No. 16 Mississippi State in its first game against a ranked opponent this year, which happened last week.

Georgia has won every game by more than 20 points, including a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt last week. This is Georgia's first game against a ranked team this season. Kalshi has Alabama priced at $0.55 per share to win outright, while more than 51.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share despite rain in the forecast. Trade on Georgia vs. Alabama here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

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