The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's college football slate features Michigan vs. Ohio State at noon ET, Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET and Auburn vs. Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Ohio State trades at $0.775 per share to beat Michigan at $0.225 per share, Georgia trades at $0.985 per share to beat Georgia Tech at $0.015 per share, and Alabama trades at $0.855 per share to beat Auburn at $0.155 per share. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and start trading with a solid bankroll. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the top, most-trusted brands in the industry.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 28, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Michigan vs. Ohio State predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Ohio State is 7-4 and 5-1 at home, but it has lost its last game, 28-31 at Nebraska, after a 28-19 win against Northwestern and a 28-41 loss against Oregon. Michigan is 6-5 and 1-2 on the road, and it has won its last game, 18-16 against UCLA, after a 7-31 loss at Oregon and a 6-15 loss against Michigan State. On Kalshi, Ohio State winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.545 per share, more than 10.5 points at $0.495, more than 11.5 points at $0.475 and more than 13.5 points at $0.435. The game's combined points are trading at $0.525 per share for more than 36.5, $0.485 for more than 37.5, $0.445 for more than 38.5 and $0.425 for more than 39.5, and fewer than 37.5 trades at $0.515 per share. Trade on Saturday's games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia predictions

Georgia is 10-1, 5-1 at home and 4-0 on the road, and it has won four straight games, including 34-6 at South Carolina, 48-21 against Missouri and 42-7 at Ole Miss. Georgia Tech is 3-8 and 2-5 at home, and it has lost its last game, 29-50 against Wake Forest, after a 20-6 win at Clemson and losses of 17-44 against Louisville and 11-34 at Pittsburgh. On Kalshi, Georgia winning by more than 33.5 points trades at $0.57 per share, more than 35.5 points at $0.515, more than 36.5 points at $0.485 and more than 38.5 points at $0.435. The game's combined points are trading at $0.54 per share for more than 54.5, $0.495 for more than 55.5, $0.475 for more than 56.5 and $0.455 for more than 57.5, and fewer than 55.5 trades at $0.505 per share. Trade on Saturday's games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Auburn vs. Alabama predictions

Alabama is 9-2, 5-1 at home and 4-1 on the road, and it has won four straight games, including 47-0 against Chattanooga, 21-6 at Vanderbilt and 31-13 at LSU. Auburn is 7-4 and 2-2 on the road, and it has won three straight games, including 59-17 against Samford, 41-9 at Mississippi State and 26-23 against Arkansas. On Kalshi, Alabama winning by more than 11.5 points trades at $0.585 per share, more than 13.5 points at $0.55, more than 14.5 points at $0.495 and more than 16.5 points at $0.465. The game's combined points are trading at $0.545 per share for more than 48.5, $0.515 for more than 49.5, $0.495 for more than 50.5 and $0.465 for more than 51.5, and fewer than 50.5 trades at $0.505 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in AZ, LA, MI, NV, UT and WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.