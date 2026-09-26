The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Use it for college football games today like USC-Oregon and Alabama-South Carolina. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

No. 8 Alabama hosts South Carolina in Tuscaloosa, and Kalshi prices Alabama at $0.81 per share to win, with South Carolina at $0.19 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

Instead of other offers that only give you seven days to play through your initial $25, our Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives you 30 days. That means more chances to learn about prediction markets and make optimal trades. It's also a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 26, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

South Carolina vs. Alabama predictions

South Carolina is 2-1 after a 34-41 loss to Mississippi State on Sept. 19, sandwiched between wins over Towson (45-9) and its season opener (57-0). Alabama is 3-0 and ranked No. 8 entering this Bryant-Denny Stadium meeting, played at 7 p.m. ET with temperatures near 74 degrees.

South Carolina's injury report lists quarterback Lucian Anderson III (undisclosed), tight end Caden Ramsey (suspension) and wide receiver Jayden Gibson (lower body). Alabama's injury report includes wide receivers Jayden Sellers (lower body) and an additional wide receiver (undisclosed), plus running backs Daniel Hill and EJ Crowell (both undisclosed).

Kalshi prices Alabama at $0.81 per share to win at home, with South Carolina at $0.19 per share. More than 53.5 combined points trades at $0.505 per share on Kalshi. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.