The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's college football slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers at the Texas A&M Aggies at 3 p.m. ET, the USC Trojans at the Indiana Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Texas Longhorns at the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on the college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Indiana is priced at $0.76 per share to beat USC, LSU is priced at $0.63 per share to beat Texas, and Tennessee is priced at $0.52 per share to beat Texas A&M. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified October 24, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Tennessee is 7-2 and 2-1 on the road, and it has won four of its last five games, including 34-6 against Kentucky, 26-10 against Alabama and 24-17 at Arkansas. Its most recent loss was 27-24 at South Carolina. Quarterback George MacIntyre has completed 78 of 117 passes for 853 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions, running back DeSean Bishop has rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns, and wide receiver Mike Matthews has 37 catches for 566 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Daune Morris, tight end Ethan Davis and wide receiver Joakim Dodson are on SportsLine's injury report.

Texas A&M is 4-5 and 0-4 on the road, but it is 4-1 at home, and it has lost three of its last five games, including 17-9 at South Carolina, 31-20 at Alabama and 27-6 at Missouri. Quarterback Marcel Reed has completed 151 of 265 passes for 1,641 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Rueben Owens II has rushed for 469 yards and one touchdown, and wide receiver Isaiah Horton has 28 catches for 392 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receivers Ashton Bethel-Roman, Kelshaun Johnson, Mario Craver and Madden Williams and running back Tiger Riden Jr. have undisclosed injuries on SportsLine's report. One of Tennessee's last five games and one of Texas A&M's finished with more than 44.5 combined points, at 51 each.

On Kalshi, Tennessee trades at $0.52 per share to win on the road and Texas A&M trades at $0.48 per share. Tennessee winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.48 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.47 and more than 3.5 points at $0.38. The game's combined points are trading at $0.53 per share for more than 43.5, $0.49 for more than 44.5 and $0.45 for more than 45.5, and fewer than 44.5 trades at $0.50 per share. Trade on Tennessee vs. Texas A&M here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

USC vs. Indiana predictions

Indiana is 8-1 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 23-16 win against Minnesota after a 13-6 win at Michigan and a 19-15 loss against Ohio State. Quarterback Josh Hoover has completed 124 of 206 passes for 1,860 yards and 19 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Turbo Richard has rushed for 745 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Charlie Becker has 50 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. Richard is on SportsLine's injury report with a shoulder injury.

USC is 7-2 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 30-18 win against Ohio State after a 24-7 loss at Wisconsin and a 31-23 win at Penn State. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has completed 198 of 296 passes for 2,524 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back King Miller has rushed for 680 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Trent Mosley has 32 catches for 512 yards and six touchdowns. Tight end Walter Matthews and wide receiver Terrell Anderson have undisclosed injuries and wide receiver Corey Simms has a knee injury on SportsLine's report. Two of USC's last five games finished with more than 50.5 combined points, at 54 and 68, and one of Indiana's did, at 62.

On Kalshi, Indiana trades at $0.76 per share to win at home and USC trades at $0.24 per share. Indiana winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.535 per share, more than 9.5 points at $0.50 and more than 10.5 points at $0.435. The game's combined points are trading at $0.525 per share for more than 49.5, $0.495 for more than 50.5 and $0.455 for more than 51.5, and fewer than 50.5 trades at $0.505 per share. Trade on USC vs. Indiana here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Texas vs. LSU predictions

Texas has won three straight games and is 7-2 overall, including 2-1 on the road. Its last five games include a 34-20 win at Missouri, a 31-3 win against Mississippi State and a 34-27 win against Ole Miss, and its two losses in that span were 27-24 against Florida and 27-24 at Oklahoma. Quarterback Arch Manning has completed 168 of 254 passes for 2,024 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Tight end Nick Townsend and running back Hollywood Smothers (knee) are on SportsLine's injury report.

LSU is 6-3 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 31-13 loss against Alabama after a 38-17 win at Auburn and a 31-0 win against Mississippi State. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has completed 215 of 303 passes for 2,553 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Four of Texas' last five games finished with more than 46.5 combined points, and three of LSU's did.

On Kalshi, LSU trades at $0.63 per share to win at home and Texas trades at $0.37 per share. LSU winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.545 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.50 and more than 5.5 points at $0.48. The game's combined points are trading at $0.535 per share for more than 45.5, $0.505 for more than 46.5 and $0.475 for more than 47.5, and fewer than 46.5 trades at $0.495 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.