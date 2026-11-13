The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Friday college football schedule features a three-game slate, highlighted by Illinois vs. UCLA at 9 p.m. ET. The Bruins are No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tonight also showcases Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET) and No. 14 Houston vs. Colorado (10:15 p.m. ET). Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

UCLA (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) has its highest ranking in the College Football Playoff era, cracking the top 10 for the first time since 2014. The Bruins have the nation's No. 7 scoring defense, allowing 14.1 points per game. Illinois (6-3, 4-2) has won four straight games and hasn't allowed more than 17 points in any of its last three contests. UCLA is trading at $0.78 per contract to win at prediction markets such as Kalshi, while Illinois to win is trading at $0.24 at prediction market apps. UCLA is trading at $0.53 to win by more than 9.5 points.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh to win ($0.61 per share)

Illinois vs. UCLA: "No" on UCLA to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.54 per share)

Houston vs. Colorado: Houston to win by more than 9.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh to win ($0.61 per share)

"Good for Florida State for winning at Boston College on Saturday when no one would have blamed the Noles had they mailed it in. But B.C. is no good," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Pitt is solid and comes off a bye week. Tough ask for FSU, which lost its starting center to injury against the Eagles, on a short-week Friday going back to the Northeast on what will be a cold night in Pittsburgh in the Panthers' home finale."

Pittsburgh to win is priced at $0.61 per contract at Kalshi, while Florida State to win is priced at $0.40. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Illinois vs. UCLA: "No" on UCLA to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.54 per share)

UCLA is undefeated and ranked fourth in the nation, but Illinois enters red-hot as well, winners of four straight games. UCLA has the No. 7 scoring defense in the nation, allowing 14.1 points per game, but Illinois has been playing stellar defense as of late as well, allowing no more than 17 points over its last three games. Illinois is averaging 25.8 ppg over its last four games. The model projects Illinois to win or lose by less than 10.5 points in 54% of simulations.

UCLA to win by more than 10.5 points is trading at $0.47 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.54. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Houston vs. Colorado: Houston to win by more than 9.5 points ($0.50 per share)



Houston defeated Cincinnati, 31-24, last week to move up three spots to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Houston has scored at least 30 points in three of its last four games, the only time the Cougars lost and failed to do so over that span was a 21-13 final on the road at Utah, currently ranked second and undefeated. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders' Colorado team is 3-6 overall, including 1-5 in the Big 12. Colorado has lost six of its last seven games, with five of those losses coming by at least 10 points. The model projects Houston to win by more than 9.5 points in 58% of simulations.

Houston to win by more than 9.5 points is trading at $0.50 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.51. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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