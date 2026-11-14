The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Friday college football schedule continues with No. 14 Houston vs. Colorado at 10:15 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

You can trade on Colorado vs. Houston at prediction markets like Kalshi. Houston to win is trading at $0.74 per share at prediction market apps. Colorado is trading at $0.24 to win.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

Houston vs. Colorado: Houston to win by more than 9.5 points ($0.46 per share)

Houston vs. Colorado: Houston to win by more than 9.5 points ($0.46 per share)

Houston defeated Cincinnati, 31-24, last week to move up three spots to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Houston has scored at least 30 points in three of its last four games, the only time the Cougars lost and failed to do so over that span was a 21-13 final on the road at Utah, currently ranked second and undefeated. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders' Colorado team is 3-6 overall, including 1-5 in the Big 12. Colorado has lost six of its last seven games, with five of those losses coming by at least 10 points. The model projects Houston to win by more than 9.5 points in 58% of simulations.

Houston to win by more than 9.5 points is trading at $0.46 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.54. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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