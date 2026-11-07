The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Friday college football schedule features a five-game slate, including No. 22 Arizona vs. TCU in Big 12 action at 10:15 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Arizona (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 34-26 loss to No. 13 Texas Tech last week, and both its losses this year came against top-15-ranked teams on the road. The Wildcats are 4-0 at home and host on Friday night. TCU (4-4, 2-3) is coming off a 22-16 win over Kansas last week. TCU has won both Arizona vs. TCU matchups this century, most recently defeating Arizona, 49-28, at home in 2024. Arizona is trading at $0.70 per contract to win at prediction markets such as Kalshi, while TCU to win is trading at $0.30 at prediction market apps.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

New Mexico vs. Nevada: New Mexico to win by more than 9.5 points ($0.52 per share)

TCU vs. Arizona: More than 45.5 total points scored ($0.54 per share)

New Mexico vs. Nevada: New Mexico to win by more than 9.5 points ($0.52)

"Defensively, this New Mexico team has held teams to less than 11 points per game on average and has been very consistent in doing so," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "While the Wolf Pack have struggled offensively all season, this isn't the best matchup for them to find some success."

New Mexico to win by more than 9.5 points is priced at $0.52 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.48. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

TCU vs. Arizona: More than 45.5 total points scored ($0.54)

Arizona has the No. 19 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 34.9 points per game this season. The Wildcats have scored at least 34 points in five of their last six games, and although they scored 26 points last week against Texas Tech, that was still more than the Red Raiders have been allowing this season (22.7 ppg allowed). Arizona has allowed more than 30 points in two of its last three games, so it can be scored upon. When they last played in 2024, TCU won, 49-28. The model projects more than 45.5 total points scored in 66.6% of simulations.

More than 45.5 total points scored in trading at $0.54 per contract at Kalshi, while less than is priced at $0.46. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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