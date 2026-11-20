The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Friday college football schedule features a six-game slate, including Duke vs. Clemson, Wyoming vs. New Mexico and is highlighted by No. 13 Oregon vs. Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET for college football trading options. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Oregon moved from No. 16 to No. 13 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings after its 31-7 win over Michigan to improve to 7-3 overall, including 5-2 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 3-7 overall, 1-6 in the Big Ten, and has lost seven of its last eight games. Oregon is trading at $0.89 per contract to win at prediction markets such as Kalshi, while Michigan State to win is trading at $0.12 at prediction market apps. Oregon is trading at $0.52 to win by more than 17.5 total points.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

Clemson vs. Duke: More than 39.5 total points scored ($0.55 per share)

Oregon vs. Michigan State: NO on Oregon to win by more than 17.5 points ($0.50 per share)

New Mexico vs. Wyoming: NO on New Mexico to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.60 per share)

Clemson vs. Duke: More than 39.5 total points scored ($0.55 per share)

Two of Duke's last three games finished with more than 39.5 total points scored, including the Blue Devils scoring more than this total by themselves in two of the games. Over the last three weeks, Duke has scored 47 points (vs. Boston College), 41 points (vs. NC State) and 25 points (vs. No. 7 Miami) for an average of 37.7 ppg over that span. Running back Nate Sheppard is second in the nation in rushing (1,320 yards) and rushing touchdowns (19), even posting a strong performance against Miami with 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 8.2 yards per carry while adding 12 receptions for 93 yards. He'll be a challenge for Clemson to contain. Last year, Duke defeated Clemson, 46-45, in regulation, and the model projects more than 39.5 total points scored in 62.8% of simulations.

More than 39.5 total points is trading at $0.55 per contract at Kalshi, while the less than is priced at $0.46. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Oregon vs. Michigan State: NO on Oregon to win by more than 17.5 points ($0.50 per share)



Michigan State is 2-4 at home this season, but three of those four losses were one-score games, and the Spartans host Oregon on Friday night. Oregon has won three straight games and four of its last five contests, but just one of those victories came by more than 13 points. Michigan State hung around with UCLA, currently ranked No. 4 and one of the final two undefeated teams in the nation, for an 18-point loss on the road this season. This time, the Spartans are home against No. 13 Oregon. The model projects Michigan State to win or lose by less than 17.5 points in 56% of simulations.

Oregon to win by more than 17.5 points is trading at $0.52 per contract, while the NO on that result is priced at $0.50. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

New Mexico vs. Wyoming: NO on New Mexico to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.60 per share)

"This is just too many points to give an improved Wyoming team that has won five straight games," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "I don't love that New Mexico is coming off a loss, but I expect a lower-scoring slugfest here where getting north of 10 points could be valuable."

New Mexico to win by more than 10.5 points is trading at $0.41 per contract, while the NO on that result is priced at $0.60. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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