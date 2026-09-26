The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for a full Saturday of college football. South Carolina closes the day at Alabama at 7 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

South Carolina trades at $0.19 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, with Alabama at $0.81 per share at home. More than 54.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share on Kalshi, according to today's Kalshi college football predictions today.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not variable amounts like other offers.

South Carolina vs. Alabama predictions

The pricing here is lopsided before the ball is even kicked: Alabama trades at $0.81 per share on Kalshi to beat South Carolina, who trades at just $0.19 per share. That's not far off what happened the last time these two played. Alabama scored twice in the final two minutes to escape South Carolina 29-22 last October, and Alabama has now won three straight in the series after South Carolina won three of the four meetings before that.

Quarterback Keelon Russell takes over as Alabama's starter this season after completing 21 of 33 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns with an interception this spring, while South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers is back after throwing for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions a year ago.

More than 54.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 54.5 trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on South Carolina vs. Alabama here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.