The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed bonus, not a variable amount like other offers. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Saturday's college football slate features LSU vs. Auburn, Texas A&M vs. Alabama, and Ole Miss vs. Texas. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and start trading with a solid bankroll. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the top, most-trusted brands in the industry.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified October 24, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

LSU vs. Auburn predictions

No. 18 LSU is 5-2 and 2-2 in the SEC, and it visits Auburn, which is 4-2 and 2-2, at 12:00 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers lost 35-34 in overtime at Kentucky on Oct. 10 and then beat Mississippi State 31-0 on Oct. 17, and quarterback Sam Leavitt has passed for 1,785 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Running back Durell Jones leads LSU with 566 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver J. Harris has 456 receiving yards.

Auburn is coming off a 27-24 win at Georgia on Oct. 17, and it lost 24-14 at Tennessee on Oct. 3 and 44-39 against Florida on Sept. 19. Quarterback Byrum Brown has passed for 1,205 yards and eight touchdowns, with seven interceptions, and he leads the Tigers with 459 rushing yards on 107 carries.



On Kalshi, LSU trades at $0.72 per share to win, and Auburn trades at $0.29 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.53 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.47 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on LSU vs. Auburn here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 bonus:

Texas A&M vs. Alabama predictions

No. 13 Alabama is 5-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, and it has lost two straight, 26-10 at Tennessee on Oct. 17 and 20-17 against Georgia on Oct. 10, after wins of 56-23 at Mississippi State, 49-18 against South Carolina and 50-36 against Florida State. Quarterback Keelon Russell has completed 129 of 191 passes for 1,746 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, and wide receiver R. Coleman-Williams leads the team with 415 receiving yards.

Texas A&M is 4-3 and 1-3 in the SEC, and it beat The Citadel 41-0 on Oct. 17 after losing 27-6 at Missouri on Oct. 10 and 35-6 at LSU on Sept. 26. Quarterback M. Reed has thrown seven touchdowns and six interceptions, and running back K. Edwards leads the Aggies with 317 rushing yards.



On Kalshi, Alabama trades at $0.84 per share to win, and Texas A&M trades at $0.17 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 50.5. Trade on Texas A&M vs. Alabama here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 bonus:

Ole Miss vs. Texas predictions

No. 7 Ole Miss is 5-1 and 3-1 in the SEC, and it visits No. 19 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels beat Missouri 31-3 on Oct. 17 and Vanderbilt 52-17 on Oct. 10, and their lone loss was 52-28 at Florida on Sept. 26. Quarterback T. Chambliss has passed for 1,676 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back K. Lacy has 352 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver D. Alexander has 523 receiving yards.

Texas is 4-2 and 1-2 in the SEC, and it has lost two straight, 27-24 against Florida on Oct. 17 and 27-24 against Oklahoma on Oct. 10, after a 20-17 win at Tennessee. Quarterback A. Manning has passed for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.



On Kalshi, Texas trades at $0.58 per share to win at home, and Ole Miss trades at $0.42 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 53.5. Trade on Ole Miss vs. Texas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

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