The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand. We review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for college football rivalry week on Saturday, including Alabama vs. Auburn and Oregon vs. Washington. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of college football picks for those games as part of our Saturday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Alabama vs. Auburn: Crimson Tide to win by more than 14.5 points NO ($0.54)

Oregon vs. Washington: Ducks to win by more than 14.5 points NO ($0.57)

Alabama vs. Auburn: Crimson Tide to win by more than 14.5 NO

"Outside of a disastrous performance at Ole Miss, Auburn has fared quite well against the SEC's elite on the road. A 10-point loss at Tennessee was nothing to be embarrassed about and the Tigers own the best win of any team all season by winning at #1 ranked Georgia," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "Alex Golesh's team won't be intimidated on the road in Tuscaloosa. Since 2021, ranked Alabama teams have beaten unranked Auburn teams by only one score 3x and by more than 14 points only once. Another one possession game seems likely to me in this year's Iron Bowl, considering style points mean nothing for the Crimson Tide in the CFP committee's eyes."

Auburn is trading at $0.54 to win or lose by 14 points or fewer. Trade on the Iron Bowl here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Oregon vs. Washington: Ducks to win by more than 14.5 NO

"Oregon's offense is rolling, having scored 31 or more points in four straight games. Meanwhile, Washington has only surrendered 31 or more points once this season," Cohen said. "What will give in this Pacific Northwest rivalry? The Huskies enter having won 4 of their last 5 games. The Ducks just need a victory and minor help to advance to next week's Big Ten Championship Game. Style points won't matter in this one whatsoever. Jedd Fisch's team keeps it close but falls short."

Washington is trading at $0.57 to win or lose by 14 points or fewer. Trade on Washington vs. Oregon here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.