The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Saturday's college football slate starts at 12 p.m. ET with Texas vs. Missouri, followed by Alabama vs. LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET, Georgia vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Miami vs. Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Notre Dame trades at $0.715 per share to win at home against Miami, LSU trades at $0.675 per share to win at home against Alabama, and Texas trades at $0.565 per share to win at Missouri. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 10



Texas vs. Missouri prediction

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Texas is 6-2 and 3-2 in SEC play, and it is coming off a 31-3 win against Mississippi State on Oct. 31 after a 34-27 win against Ole Miss and a 27-24 loss against Florida. Quarterback Arch Manning has completed 140 of 216 passes for 1,727 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions, running back Raleek Brown has rushed for 452 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Ryan Wingo has 36 catches for 470 yards. Three of Texas' last five games finished with more than 43.5 combined points, at 61, 51 and 51.

Missouri is also 6-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 34-10 win at Arkansas on Oct. 31 after a 31-3 loss at Ole Miss and a 27-6 win against Texas A&M. Quarterback Austin Simmons has completed 152 of 240 passes for 1,952 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns, and wide receiver Cayden Lee has 53 catches for 756 yards. Three of the Tigers' last five games finished with more than 43.5 combined points, at 44, 62 and 55.

On Kalshi, Texas trades at $0.57 per share to win and Missouri trades at $0.45 per share. Texas winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.51 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.56 per share for more than 43.5 and $0.45 per share for fewer than 43.5. Trade on Texas vs. Missouri here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Alabama vs. LSU prediction

Alabama is 6-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 31-20 win against Texas A&M on Oct. 24 after a 26-10 loss at Tennessee and a 20-17 loss against Georgia. Quarterback Keelon Russell has completed 148 of 221 passes for 2,057 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Daniel Hill has rushed for 332 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has 29 catches for 488 yards. Two of the Crimson Tide's last five games finished with more than 53.5 combined points, at 79 and 67.

LSU is also 6-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 38-17 win at Auburn on Oct. 24 after a 31-0 win against Mississippi State and a 35-34 overtime loss at Kentucky. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has completed 180 of 256 passes for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Dilin Jones has rushed for 657 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Jackson Harris has 36 catches for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. Linebacker Whit Weeks, who missed the last four games with a fractured leg, is doubtful. Three of the Tigers' last five games finished with more than 53.5 combined points, at 55, 69 and 77.

On Kalshi, LSU trades at $0.675 per share to win at home and Alabama trades at $0.325 per share. LSU winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 53.5. Trade on Alabama vs. LSU here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Miami vs. Notre Dame prediction

Miami is 8-0, and it is coming off a 38-35 win at North Carolina on Oct. 31 after a 52-23 win against Pittsburgh and a 43-35 double overtime win against Florida State. Quarterback Darian Mensah has completed 188 of 233 passes for 2,425 yards and 25 touchdowns with one interception, and running back Javian Mallory has rushed for 495 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Malachi Toney, who leads Miami with 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns, is out with a high ankle sprain that will require surgery. Three of the Hurricanes' last five games finished with more than 55.5 combined points, at 73, 75 and 78.

Notre Dame is 7-1, and it is coming off a 35-13 win against Navy on Oct. 31 after a 28-24 loss at BYU and a 58-7 win against Stanford. Quarterback CJ Carr has completed 148 of 222 passes for 1,849 yards and 18 touchdowns with one interception, running back Nolan James Jr. has rushed for 519 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Jordan Faison has 38 catches for 497 yards. Three of the Fighting Irish's last five games finished with more than 55.5 combined points, at 65, 63 and 59.

On Kalshi, Notre Dame trades at $0.715 per share to win at home and Miami trades at $0.285 per share. Notre Dame winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.465 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 55.5. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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