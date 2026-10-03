The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for college football predictions on Saturday. Target games like Clemson vs. Miami and Colorado vs. Texas Tech. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Tennessee trades at $0.725 per share to beat Auburn at Neyland Stadium, Miami trades at $0.865 per share to win at Clemson's Memorial Stadium, and both games carry combined points and margin markets below.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make college football predictions with a strong bankroll.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State predictions

Alabama and Mississippi State meet at noon ET at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, both unbeaten at 4-0 and 2-0 in SEC play. Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has completed 78 of 110 passes for 1,129 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, while Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor has completed 83 of 120 passes for 1,192 yards and 14 touchdowns against two interceptions. Alabama is trading at $0.675 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, while Mississippi State trades at $0.33 per share. The market also has Alabama winning by more than 6.5 points at $0.485 per share, with Mississippi State losing by fewer than 7 points, which includes an outright win, at $0.515 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.515 per share for more than 59.5 and $0.485 per share for fewer than 59.5. Trade on Alabama vs. Mississippi State here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Auburn vs. Tennessee predictions

Auburn travels to Neyland Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Tennessee, the first meeting between these two programs since Auburn won 30-17 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in November 2020. Auburn enters at 3-1 (1-1 SEC) after a loss to Florida, while Tennessee is 3-1 (0-1 SEC) after falling to Texas 20-17, with quarterback Faizon Brandon completing 58 of 93 passes for 697 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. Tennessee is trading at $0.725 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Auburn trades at $0.285 per share. The market also has Tennessee winning by more than 7.5 points at $0.47 per share, with Auburn losing by fewer than 8 points at $0.53 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.505 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 54.5. Trade on Auburn vs. Tennessee here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Miami vs. Clemson predictions

Miami visits Memorial Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Clemson, which won the teams' last meeting 40-10 in Miami back in November 2022. Miami enters unbeaten at 4-0, with quarterback Darian Mensah throwing for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns without an interception through four games, including a 401-yard, five-touchdown season opener against Stanford. Clemson is 3-1 and 2-0 in ACC play after beating Wake Forest, working through a quarterback change after starter Christopher Vizzina's elbow injury, with freshman Tait Reynolds completing 20 of 29 passes for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his most recent start against North Carolina. Miami is trading at $0.865 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, while Clemson trades at $0.135 per share. The market also has Miami winning by more than 16.5 points at $0.505 per share, with Clemson losing by fewer than 17 points at $0.495 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.435 per share for more than 49.5 and $0.565 per share for fewer than 49.5. Trade on Miami vs. Clemson here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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