The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Saturday's college football slate starts at 12 p.m. ET when the Duke Blue Devils visit the Miami Hurricanes, followed by the Florida Gators at the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:15 p.m. ET and the Texas Longhorns at the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma was moved to Sunday after the nationwide FAA ground stop. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Miami trades at $0.82 per share to win at home against Duke, LSU trades at $0.63 per share to win at home against Texas, and Kentucky trades at $0.59 per share to win at home against Florida. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 11

Duke vs. Miami predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Miami is 8-1 and 6-0 in ACC play, and it is coming off a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame after a 38-35 win at North Carolina and a 52-23 win against Pittsburgh. Quarterback Darian Mensah has completed 212 of 276 passes for 2,694 yards and 28 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Mark Fletcher Jr. has rushed for 514 yards and nine touchdowns, and wide receiver Malachi Toney has 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. Four of the Hurricanes' last five games finished with more than 54.5 combined points, at 55, 73, 75 and 78.

Duke is 7-2 and 4-2 in the ACC, and it is coming off a 41-3 win at North Carolina State after a 47-2 win against Boston College and a 19-16 win at Virginia. Quarterback Walker Eget has completed 155 of 246 passes for 1,849 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions, running back Nate Sheppard has rushed for 1,189 yards and 17 touchdowns, and wide receiver Jonah Burton has 27 catches for 360 yards. None of the Blue Devils' last five games finished with more than 54.5 combined points, and the highest was 53.

On Kalshi, Miami trades at $0.82 per share to win and Duke trades at $0.18 per share. Miami winning by more than 11.5 points trades at $0.545 per share, more than 13.5 points at $0.515, more than 14.5 points at $0.44 and more than 16.5 points at $0.41. The game's combined points are trading at $0.58 per share for more than 51.5, $0.49 for more than 54.5 and $0.45 for more than 55.5, and fewer than 54.5 trades at $0.51 per share. Trade on Duke vs. Miami here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Florida vs. Kentucky predictions

Florida is 5-4 and 3-4 in the SEC, and it has lost four of its last five games, including a 23-7 loss against Oklahoma and a 27-8 loss at Georgia, with a 27-24 win at Texas in between. Quarterback Aaron Philo has completed 110 of 156 passes for 1,367 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Jadan Baugh has rushed for 836 yards and 14 touchdowns, and wide receiver Dallas Wilson has 35 catches for 465 yards. The Gators have allowed 157 points across those five games, an average of 31.4.

Kentucky is 7-2 and 5-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 34-6 loss at Tennessee after a 34-17 win against Vanderbilt and a 21-13 win at Oklahoma. Quarterback Kenny Minchey has completed 186 of 266 passes for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back CJ Baxter has rushed for 541 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Kenny Darby has 45 catches for 576 yards. Two of the Wildcats' last five games finished with more than 52.5 combined points, at 69 and 69, both in overtime.

On Kalshi, Kentucky trades at $0.59 per share to win at home and Florida trades at $0.41 per share. Kentucky winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.57 per share, more than 3.5 points at $0.495, more than 4.5 points at $0.46 and more than 6.5 points at $0.425. The game's combined points are trading at $0.535 per share for more than 51.5, $0.495 for more than 52.5 and $0.465 for more than 53.5, and fewer than 52.5 trades at $0.505 per share. Trade on Florida vs. Kentucky here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Texas vs. LSU predictions

Kalshi's Texas and LSU markets are the closest of the three games, and the results behind them are split. Texas is 7-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it has won three of its last five games, including 34-20 at Missouri, 31-3 against Mississippi State and 34-27 against Ole Miss, with three-point losses of 27-24 against Florida and 27-24 at Oklahoma before that. LSU is 6-3 and 3-3 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 31-13 loss against Alabama after a 38-17 win at Auburn, a 31-0 win against Mississippi State and a 35-34 overtime loss at Kentucky.

On Kalshi, LSU trades at $0.63 per share to win at home and Texas trades at $0.37 per share. LSU winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.595 per share, more than 3.5 points at $0.525, more than 4.5 points at $0.475 and more than 6.5 points at $0.43. The game's combined points are trading at $0.545 per share for more than 44.5, $0.515 for more than 45.5, $0.48 for more than 46.5 and $0.46 for more than 47.5, and fewer than 45.5 trades at $0.485 per share. Four of Texas' last five games finished with more than 45.5 combined points, at 54, 61, 51 and 51, and three of LSU's last five did, at 55, 69 and 77. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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