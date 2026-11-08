The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Saturday's college football slate continues with Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Miami vs. Notre Dame, which both start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Notre Dame trades at $0.70 per share to win at home against Miami. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 10

Miami vs. Notre Dame prediction

Miami is 8-0, and it is coming off a 38-35 win at North Carolina on Oct. 31 after a 52-23 win against Pittsburgh and a 43-35 double overtime win against Florida State. Quarterback Darian Mensah has completed 188 of 233 passes for 2,425 yards and 25 touchdowns with one interception, and running back Javian Mallory has rushed for 495 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Malachi Toney, who leads Miami with 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns, is out with a high ankle sprain that will require surgery. Three of the Hurricanes' last five games finished with more than 55.5 combined points, at 73, 75 and 78.

Notre Dame is 7-1, and it is coming off a 35-13 win against Navy on Oct. 31 after a 28-24 loss at BYU and a 58-7 win against Stanford. Quarterback CJ Carr has completed 148 of 222 passes for 1,849 yards and 18 touchdowns with one interception, running back Nolan James Jr. has rushed for 519 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Jordan Faison has 38 catches for 497 yards. Three of the Fighting Irish's last five games finished with more than 55.5 combined points, at 65, 63 and 59.

On Kalshi, Notre Dame trades at $0.71 per share to win at home and Miami trades at $0.30 per share. Notre Dame winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.49 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.46 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.54 per share for fewer than 55.5. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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