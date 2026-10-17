The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. You're also signing up through a trusted brand like CBS Sports. You can use those guaranteed funds for Week 7 college football trading on Saturday with a loaded slate that includes six ranked matchups, including BYU vs. Notre Dame. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts provided college football picks from Tennessee vs. Alabama, Ole Miss vs. Missouri and BYU vs. Notre Dame for our Saturday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Tennessee vs. Alabama: Alabama to win by more than 7.5 points NO ($0.49 per share)

Ole Miss vs. Missouri: Ole Miss to win by more than 5.5 points ($0.45 per share)

BYU vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Tennessee vs. Alabama: Alabama to win by more than 7.5 points NO

"Alabama faces a tough road matchup after a draining three-point loss to Georgia. The Tide will miss top receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, removing their main deep threat on late downs and in the red zone," SportsLine college football expert Jeff Hochman said. "Tennessee's defense is among the nation's best, ranking top five in EPA/play allowed and holding opposing quarterbacks to a 94.8 rating (5.2 net yards per pass). Tennessee's defensive line wins 82% of its pass-rush battles, and with Alabama's offensive line posting a 74% pass-block win rate, expect steady pressure in front of a raucous Neyland Stadium crowd. It won't matter who starts at quarterback for Tennessee. The Volunteers are averaging 5.7 yards per carry, which should help limit possessions."

Alabama to win by more than 7.5 points is priced at $0.51 per share on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on Tennessee vs. Alabama here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Ole Miss vs. Missouri: Ole Miss to win by more than 5.5 points

"Despite two impressive home victories of late, I'm not completely sold on Missouri. This week's game feels like a major letdown spot for the Tigers," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "Ole Miss has won 13 straight games at home and bounced back well from the blowout loss to Florida, with a five-touchdown win at Vanderbilt after a bye week. Both teams play Texas and Georgia later this season, so a second SEC loss this early all but eliminates them from CFP contention. While this is a revenge angle spot for Missouri / former Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons, I think his replacement Trinidad Chambliss outshines him greatly on Saturday."

Kalshi prices Ole Miss to win by more than 5.5 points at $0.45 per share, while NO is priced at $0.55 per share. Trade on Missouri vs. Ole Miss here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Notre Dame vs. BYU: Notre Dame to win by more than 10.5 points

"Bear Bachmeier had to carry the Cougars against Iowa State, and Preston Rex was their second-leading rusher with just 21 yards. Now they face a Notre Dame defense that's second in the country against the run and loaded in the secondary," SportsLine college football expert Brad Thomas said. "If Bachmeier has to throw 30-plus times, turnovers will come. CJ Carr has been phenomenal, and freshman Jonaz Walton is a stud on the ground. It could be tight early with the crowd rocking, but the Irish pull away late as Marcus Freeman makes a statement."

Kalshi prices Notre Dame to win by more than 10.5 points at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on BYU vs. Notre Dame here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.